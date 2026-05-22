Families Denounce Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Tragedy of Three Sisters Found Dead

The family of three sisters found dead off Brighton beach have described them as quiet women who neither drank nor went clubbing. The family is now struggling to understand why the sisters had travelled to Brighton that morning, with people jumping to conclusions that it was a racist attack or a murder.

Floral tributes left to three women found dead on Wednesday morning on Brighton Beach in East Sussex. The family of three sisters found dead off Brighton beach have described them as quiet women who neither drank nor went clubbing.

Relatives of Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walters, 32, and Rebecca Walters, 31, said the women were inseparable following their formal identification earlier this week. This comes after a wave of conspiracy theories emerged in the wake of the tragedy, after the family used artificial intelligence to create a single image of the sisters from old photographs, as they did not have a recent picture of all three together.

In an interview with The Times, family members said they were still struggling to understand why the sisters had travelled to Brighton that morning, ‘We’ve got to speak out in order to clarify this whole situation,’ their aunt, Ajike Adetoro, said.

‘These girls would not drink alcohol or smoke. They never went clubbing. They didn’t even have social media. They were their father’s world.

’ She added, ‘We are not speculating, but the girls were totally happy in the weeks and months before it happened and it was totally unexpected. ’ She went on to describe the women as ‘the closest sisters and best friends who did everything together’, saying, ‘They were happy girls. They’d moved out of their dad’s house two years ago but would message at least twice a day.

Police traced a key fob found with them back to their flat in Uxbridge. Sussex Police said they did not have evidence to suggest third-party involvement or criminality. Their aunt revealed the family had been deeply distressed by the speculation that followed the release of the AI image, explaining, ‘We just wanted AI to put it together and make it look good, all three of them together,’ she said.

‘I’ve just had to stop looking. The most disturbing part for us is the conspiracies. We’ve heard people jump to conclusions that it was a racist attack, a murder, that they were clubbing… the most absurd messages. It is all wrong.

’ Jane Adetoro worked as an accountant and was described by those close to her as ‘extremely intelligent’ and ‘a bit more serious because she had already taken on the role of mother to the other sisters’. Christina Walters had recently graduated from Brunel University and, according to relatives, had worked tirelessly to overcome the trauma of losing her mother.

Rebecca Walters was fondly remembered as ‘the baby who was very mischievous’ and ‘the lively one who was always cracking jokes’





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sussex Police Conspiracy Theories Artificial Intelligence Key Fob Jane Adetoro Christina Walters Rebecca Walters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parents Shocked as Baby Monitor Captures Eerie Glowing Eyes, Sparking Nightmares for Countless FamiliesA mother shares her terrifying experience after observing glowing eyes through her baby monitor, triggering widespread panic among parents who mistake the phenomenon for something supernatural. The unusual effect is later explained as a byproduct of infrared night vision technology.

Read more »

Dublin building vacant for more than six years to be used for homeless familiesAvalon House, a protected structure, was previously earmarked for largest Peter McVerry hostel

Read more »

Over 50,000 Eligible Families May Be Entitled to Working Family PaymentPeople are encouraged to check their eligibility for the Working Family Payment which supports employees with children on low pay. It has been renamed from its previous name Family Income Supplement (FIS).

Read more »