The upshot of several complaints about the non-delivery of garden furniture and similar issues from hundreds of irritated customers of Rathwood, a well-run business, has led to the declaration of examinership and a looming plunge into debt for the once-thriving organization.

A family business known for providing high-quality outdoor living products since its founding over 30 years ago is now facing a significant financial crisis due to numerous customer complaints of delayed deliveries and overall unsatisfactory service.

Hundreds of customers have reported issues with their orders from Rashwood, a well-known retailer in the State, which has since declared examinership and is believed to be deeply in debt. This business, once thriving, is now at the brink of insolvency and is being referred to as one of the most frequently complained about companies in Ireland after Ryanair.

Now that this company has entered examinership, what does that mean for consumers who have already paid for their products and services? Are they likely to recover their money? And what awaits this business in the future? A proceeding under a spending scheme to address defects in apartments linked to the Celtic-Tiger era could be capped, as an industry group warns that patients may not be prioritized in case of unforeseen circumstances.

A planned strike by ambulance workers starts at 8am, warning potential patients not to be used as pawns by the broader staff. Members of the Labour Party continue to be suspicious of Keir Starmer's new leadership in the party. Currently, concerns over Russia's military actions in Ukraine are being discussed universally, after President Putin mentioned that the conflict is 'coming to an end'





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rathwood Struggling Outdoor Living Retailer Customers Seeking Refunds Already Paid For Goo Business In Examership Due To Intensive Compla Money Owed To Customers In Excess Of €2 Millio Expanding Debt For The Company What It Means For Consumers Whose Money Was Al

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