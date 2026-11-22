John Queenan died after being struck by an illegal scrambler in Ballina, Co Mayo. His family demands justice following the fatal incident under Grace's Law regulations.

The family of John Queenan is demanding justice after the 62-year-old man died in Ballina, Co Mayo, following a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a scrambler on Friday. Queenan was walking home when he was struck by the vehicle near Mercy Park on McDermott Street at approximately 9.25pm. He was transported to Mayo University Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries but was subsequently pronounced dead.

Fatal Incident Details And Immediate Aftermath

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the crash, focusing on a definite line of inquiry after the driver failed to remain at the scene. Multiple sources indicate to The Irish Times that the vehicle may have been operated by a teenage boy at the time of the collision. The victim, a popular resident of Ballina, was part of a large family in the town and had worked in various roles, including employment in local bars.

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Family Despair And Calls For Legal Accountability

Gemma Devers, a relative of the deceased, expressed the family's devastation and questioned the lack of action regarding dangerous vehicles. In a social media post, she stated that enough is enough and asked how many more deaths are required before measures are enforced. She highlighted that Queenan was returning from a bookmaker's shop, noting that it was his very last bet, and pleaded for justice for her uncle who never deserved such a tragic end.

Grace's Law And Illegal Motorbike Regulations

Devers specifically referenced the illegality of the vehicle, pointing to new legislation known as Grace's Law which bans scrambler motorbikes in public places. These regulations came into effect in April and restrict off-road motorcycles to private land only, provided the landowner grants written consent. The laws are named after Grace Lynch, a 16-year-old girl who died in January after being struck by a scrambler at a pedestrian crossing in Finglas, Dublin 11.

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Statistical Context Of Scrambler Safety Risks

Data between 2021 and the end of 2025 shows that three people had been killed and 54 seriously injured in scrambler crashes across the region. This tragic statistic underscores the severity of the safety risks associated with these vehicles on public roads. Fianna Fáil councillor Annie May Reape confirmed she knew Queenan personally, describing him as a gentleman and a lovely guy around town while extending her deepest sympathy to his grieving family.

Investigation Steps And Witness Appeals

Although scramblers are not typically a widespread issue in Ballina town, activity has been isolated to specific residential areas, including the vicinity of Mercy Park. Technical specialists have examined the park, and a postmortem on John Queenan is scheduled to take place in the coming days. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash, specifically requesting any footage of scramblers being used in Ballina on the day in question to aid the ongoing investigation.