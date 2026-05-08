Family Law Judge Confuses Between Harm and No Harm in Child's Current Care

A family law judge grapples with the current situation of a child in need of care, describing it as 'outrageous' and 'unbelievable' that he's doing the right thing entrusting the State entity for their care.

The family law judge Adrian Harris expressed concerns about the current situation involving a child in need of care, with the child being moved frequently between various accommodation options and covering half the country.

Tusla, the social care agency, was struggling to place the child in stable and suitable placements. The court also heard that Tusla's social care worker had a disappointing report and that a special emergency care arrangement, which had been approved, did not significantly improve the situation





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Family Law Court Child In Need Of Care Tusla Social Care Agency Disruptive Behaviour Different Locations Every Night Putting In Hotel Caretaker Placements Notable Judge GAL Independent Voice

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