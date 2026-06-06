Family of Man Killed After Being Ejected from Bus Settles Court Case

The family of Stephen O'Driscoll, who died after being thrown off a bus and then hit by a car on the M9, has settled a High Court action against the bus operator for €20,000. The incident raised serious questions about the bus company's duty of care.

The family of Stephen O'Driscoll, a 24-year-old man who died after being expelled from a bus and subsequently struck by a vehicle on the M9 motorway, has settled a High Court action against the bus company, JJ Kavanagh and Sons, for €20,000.

The incident occurred on December 7th, 2019, near the junction at Kilcullen, County Kildare. According to the family's barrister, Caroline Latham, O'Driscoll was ejected from the Dublin-Waterford bus around 11 p.m. on a dark, rainy night and left at a slipway off the motorway. The court heard that O'Driscoll had become intoxicated, assaulted his sister who was also on the bus, and was therefore expelled by the driver.

The legal issue centered on the bus company's duty of care, specifically whether they should have contacted gardaí to handle the situation and whether the ejection Location was safe given the poor weather and lighting conditions. The family alleged failures in ensuring O'Driscoll's safety and in selecting a safe place to eject him. An inquest into the death revealed that several motorists had to take evasive action upon encountering O'Driscoll on the motorway.

A Garda forensic collision investigator stated that the driver who struck him had no reasonable chance to avoid the collision due to the low visibility on an unlit stretch of road in bad weather. Judge Paul Coffey recorded the settlement and offered his deepest sympathy to the family. The tragic sequence of events began when O'Driscoll, described as a father of one from The Laurels, Tullow Road, Carlow, became disorderly on the bus.

After assaulting his sister, the driver decided to remove him from the vehicle. However, the location and circumstances of that removal have been called into serious question. The family's legal team argued that abandoning a vulnerable individual, even one who was intoxicated and aggressive, on a motorway slipway at night in terrible weather constituted a gross breach of the duty of care owed by the bus operator.

They contended that the bus company should have taken alternative actions, such as contacting law enforcement to assist O'Driscoll or driving him to a safer, well-lit area before asking him to disembark. The claim highlighted the hazardous conditions-heavy rain and darkness-and the perilous nature of the specific drop-off point, which was directly adjacent to a high-speed motorway. The subsequent inquest painted a harrowing picture of the moments leading to O'Driscoll's death.

Motorists travelling on the M9 suddenly encountered a pedestrian in the first lane, forcing them to swerve to avoid a collision. The investigation determined that the section of motorway where O'Driscoll was walking was unlit and visibility was severely compromised by the weather and the use of dipped headlights. The driver involved in the fatal collision simply did not have sufficient warning or time to react.

This forensic evidence underscored the extreme danger of the situation into which O'Driscoll was placed. While the civil case against the bus company has now been settled, the criminal inquest process and any potential further actions remain separate matters. The resolution of this High Court claim, albeit for a sum many might consider modest given the circumstances, formally acknowledges the family's grievances and the profound loss they have suffered.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities borne by public transport providers for the safety of all passengers, regardless of their behavior or state.





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Stephen O'driscoll Bus Accident Duty Of Care M9 Motorway Negligence

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