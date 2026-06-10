Family of Stephen Ogilvie Pleads for Privacy and Peaceful Protest After Violent Attack

Stephen Ogilvie's family expresses devastation, thanks rescuers, condemns unrest and asks for privacy while the suspect is remanded on multiple charges.

The family of Stephen Ogilvie issued a heartfelt statement after the violent incident on Kinnaird Avenue in Belfast. They described themselves as completely devastated by the horrific attack on their loved one and said the event has been a massive shock to the entire family.

Their immediate priority, they explained, is to remain at Stephen's bedside and support his recovery. The family also expressed deep gratitude to the local residents who intervened at the scene, noting that the swift actions of those by‑standers literally saved his life. They thanked the emergency services, doctors and nurses who have been caring for Stephen, acknowledging the professionalism and compassion of the medical team.

In the same statement, released through Independent Councillor Stafford Ward, the family made it clear that any overnight unrest in response to the attack is unwelcome. They called for peaceful protest as the only acceptable form of public expression and urged the media and the public to respect their privacy during this difficult period. The family asked anyone with information about the incident or who observed anything suspicious near Kinnaird Avenue to contact the police.

Their appeal emphasized the need for calm and cooperation while the investigation proceeds. The suspect, identified as Hadi Alodid, 30, has been remanded in custody by Belfast Magistrates' Court for a four‑week period. He faces charges of attempted stabbing murder of Stephen Ogilvie, threats to kill an NHS radiographer and possession of a knife. The family also spoke about the broader context of migration, highlighting the valuable contributions migrants make to sectors such as healthcare and hospitality.

They warned against using the tragedy as a tool to divide communities or to incite hostility. By calling for space and privacy, the family hopes to focus on Stephen's healing and on supporting each other without the pressure of media speculation





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Stephen Ogilvie Belfast Attack Family Statement Peaceful Protest Privacy Request

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