Family Wins Five-Year Battle to Extend Cottage After Planning Commission Reverses Refusal

The Ronan family secures planning permission to quadruple the size of their Dunmore East cottage after appeals, with ACP ruling the extension will not harm the conservation area.

In a planning saga that began in August 2021, the Ronan family has finally secured permission to revamp and extend their modest cottage in Dunmore East , County Waterford.

An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP), the national planning commission, granted the green light in December 2024, reversing a previous refusal by An Bord Pleanála in November 2023. The decision marks the end of a five-year battle with neighbours who had lodged multiple appeals against the proposed development. The Ronans plan to more than quadruple the size of their original 60-square-metre cottage, creating a 200-square-metre home with a two-storey extension.

The property, located at Curraghmore Terrace, sits within the Dunmore East Architectural Conservation Area (ACA), which had raised concerns among objectors about its impact on the streetscape and character of the area. However, ACP concluded that the form and mass of the proposed development would not unduly detract from the terrace or the wider conservation area, and that it would not seriously injure residential amenities through overlooking, noise, or disturbance.

The planning consultant for the Ronans, David Mulcahy, argued that the existing home was notably small and could not adequately accommodate the family of six. He noted that the site had been vacant for 25 years due to the cramped conditions, which were not conducive to modern living. Mulcahy emphasized that a balanced approach was needed to provide sufficient floor area while respecting conservation principles.

He also rebutted claims from one appellant that the cottage was a holiday home, highlighting that the Ronans spend most of their time in Dunmore East and plan to increase their presence there once the development is completed. The design, which includes a rooftop terrace, had been criticized for potential overlooking and loss of privacy, but Mulcahy asserted that the terrace would be comfortably absorbed into the roofline and would not appear dominant or incongruous.

He stressed that the Ronans had made concerted efforts to reduce the scale compared to the earlier refused proposal. The ACP inspector, Ms. Kehely, found the design approach not architecturally confusing and noted that it served to highlight the original terrace, constituting a visual enhancement for the ACA. The commission granted permission after a detailed submission that addressed all objections.

The Ronans, who have been living in the area for years, expressed relief and excitement about finally being able to create a family home that meets their needs. The extension is expected to bring modern living standards to a historic setting, with the new design blending contemporary architecture with the existing terrace's character.

Local residents who opposed the plan had raised concerns about overdevelopment and loss of the area's unique charm, but the commission's decision underscores the priority given to accommodating growing families within conservation areas. The Ronans now look forward to starting construction, marking a new chapter after a long and contentious planning process





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Planning Permission Dunmore East Extension An Coimisiún Pleanála Family Home

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