Fanny Howe's Lucid and Unbroken Flow: A Poet's Search for the Human Soul

Fanny Howe's writing is a testament to her search for the human soul. Her work is a source of inspiration and a reflection of her deep reading and rereading of philosophy, theology, and poetry. Her poems are fields where her fierce intellect blooms, and her voice is steady across her oeuvre. Howe's legacy is one of a free spirit who arrived and left, leaving behind a footprint that is both anonymous and paradoxical.

Daughter of Dublin playwright Mary Manning was a ' free spirit ' who dared to make the human soul her subject. Fanny Howe 's writing, especially in her later phase, seemed to bubble up to the surface with transparency and fluidity: 'The Word wrote itself / and continues to write' she observes.

Howe's output was prolific, comprising 12 novels, three books of essays, two collections of short stories, six works of young adult fiction, and two pulp novels - her 'nurse books', as she called them. She also directed six short films. Poet Eileen Myles, Howe's old friend and fellow native Bostonian, describes her work as 'fairy writing' for its fugitive, un-pin-down-ability. But Howe's work doesn't disappear once you've clocked the message.

You keep returning to it. It has become a source in itself. This Poor Book: A Poem, published posthumously by Divided Publishing on this side of the Atlantic and by Graywolf in the US, displays this lucid, unbroken flow as no one but Howe herself could. She composed it by writing, revising and piecing together excerpts from eight books of poetry and one of essays written over the last 30 years of her life.

Yet, as she affirms by her inclusion of the 'A Poem' in the title, the book is not a fragmentary rattle bag. Instead, in a radical final act, Howe stitches together a work that draws our attention to its seamlessness. The Lightning by Jamie Guiney: A beautifully observed, big-hearted debut novel Howe's voice is steady across her oeuvre, though 'finding her voice' was hardly her mission. Impersonality was her impetus and her method.

Howe dared, in the 20th and 21st centuries, to make the human soul her subject, but her outlook is never pat nor self-satisfied. Her writing is not an inspirational unburdening of her 'spiritual journey'. In an interview, she'd like her legacy to be as if, 'A free spirit arrived and left. Someone who almost doesn't have a footprint.

' Read a line from Fanny Howe and it feels anonymous, like an aphorism or like the writing of a cloistered scribe from the eighth century. Nearly. But paradox was also deeply ingrained in Fanny Howe. That ethereal voice emanates from a vulnerable, wailing body: 'Your soul is just a length of baby,' she writes.

'A dirty girl had her own sunbeam that stayed by her side / When she stood on her head / All life long it had been assigned to her. ' At the centre of the Fanny Howe cosmos is the essential beauty of the child as she makes her perilous way through a tainted world. In The Paris Review interview, published shortly before her death in July 2025, Howe spoke about her job: 'There's an impulse to preserve something original.

It's almost not possible to live without that. I didn't know it, but when I looked back, around the age of 60, I could see that was what I was after.

' Poor Book traces the long, late phase of Howe's poetry, her search for 'a god I can swallow'. About her literary and spiritual journey, she told her friend, poet and publisher Bill Corbett, about her encounter with the work of the French Jewish-Catholic mystic Simone Weil: 'My reading changed after that. It became more and more clear to me that I was on a new way. I plunged into theology, philosophy, political theory and left fiction far behind.

It was Weil's attraction to paradox and her notebook voice empty of seductive clauses, not written for show, her analysis of Actors, writers and musicians - Dylan Thomas, Siobhan McKenna, Frank O'Hara, Brendan Behan among them - flowed in and out of the house. She writes tenderly about sitting on the front porch as a teenager beside her first sweetheart, musician Liam Clancy Howe's poems are fields where her fierce intellect, her deep reading and rereading bloom.

'Philosophy should only be written as poetry,' she quotes Wittgenstein as she imagines him in Dublin's Heuston Station. She slyly tweaks what we now call 'predictive text' by performing in language her belief in the power of subversion: 'Get on your knees and play'; 'Between outside and on'; 'In the month of Mary'; 'They will be mine'; and the very last line of This Poor Book: 'There was no more reason to die.

' Howe also subverts the de facto privileging of the rationalist, materialistic outlook of her generation: 'Let the academics sneer at the Jesuits, and go on being the hypocritical clerics of the century,' she decries. It was Irish Benedictines in Limerick who gave Fanny Howe sanctuary.

At a midlife breaking point, she found solace, balance and space for new directions among the monks and the river Shannon: Howe's yearly stay with 'her monks' in Glenstal Abbey was both a salutary homecoming and a radical departure from her beginnings. As she once told Joshua Glenn in The Boston Globe, In 1940, during a penumbral lunar eclipse, Fanny Quincy Howe was born in Buffalo, New York, the middle of three daughters of Irish writer/director Mary Manning (1906-1999) and Mark de Wolfe Howe, who became a Harvard law professor and civil rights activist (1906-1967





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