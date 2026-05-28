Fans Protest Against Nations League Games with Israel at Republic of Ireland Friendly

Fans protesting against the Nations League games with Israel halted the Republic of Ireland's international friendly with Qatar at Aviva Stadium. Tennis balls rained down on the pitch from supporters in the upper tiers of the West, East, and South Stand. The protest was met with mixed reactions from fans, with some initially groaning/jeering but more clapping in support as stewards, security officials, and Gardaí got involved.

David Sneyd reports from Aviva Stadium THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s international friendly with Qatar was halted twice by fans protesting against the Nations League games with Israel .

Tennis balls rained down on the Aviva Stadium pitch from supporters in the upper tiers of the West, East and South Stand. The tennis balls rain down again and this time there are chants of Free Palestine and Stop The Game. Some fans groan/jeer initially but when it becomes clearer what’s happening there is more applause. There were also chants of Stop The Game and Free Palestine.

Some fans around those in the West Stand initially jeered what was happening until more realised the protesters’ cause. Others than rose and clapped in support as stewards, security officials and Gardaí got involved. Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson spoke about the issue of a boycott on Wednesday and urged the Irish fans not to protest and back their team instead.

The 42 revealed on Wednesday that the FAI looks to face formal opposition from its own membership regarding its stance to fulfil the Nations League fixtures with Israel later this year. In a letter sent to the 145 delegates of the association’s General Assembly – one of its three core governing pillars representing the professional, amateur and underage game – members are being asked to back a motion which would compel the FAI to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting.

A brief tennis ball protest during a break in play here. Seems a Stop The Game (referring to Israel boycott) was also hung over the side where the balls came from





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Republic Of Ireland Qatar Nations League Israel Aviva Stadium Tennis Balls Protest Free Palestine Stop The Game Heimir Hallgrímsson FAI General Assembly Professional Footballers’ Association Ireland Irish Football Supporters Partnership CK United Cork City Bohemian FC

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