Far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon stopped and phones seized at London airport

Far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon was stopped and had his phones seized at London airport under section 3 of the UK's Counter-Terrorism Border Security Act 2019. He claimed he was detained for almost three hours and had his iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones taken, and asked his supporters to donate money to fund his legal defence.

Far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon , whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon , was stopped and had his phones seized at London airport. It was understood the far-right activist , whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon , was stopped and had his phones seized under section 3 of the UK's Counter-Terrorism Border Security Act 2019 .

Robinson used social media to claim he was detained for almost three hours and had his iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones taken, and to ask his supporters to donate money to fund his legal defence. A spokesperson for Robinson posted on X: They likely want to see who he is talking to, and maybe find out who his sources are, sources who will expose politicians for their part in the rape of a generation of British girls.

Thousands of vulnerable children's records may be destroyed in coming weeks. Ciara Mageean: I probably won't make my 40th birthday. That's rough. The 2019 Act gives police officers at UK ports powers to stop, question, search and detain people suspected of travelling to plan, prepare and carry out hostile acts.

It was not known what the stop of Robinson was in relation to and London's Metropolitan Police declined to comment when approached. Robinson 43 has recently risen to prominence amid racial tensions across Britain, in response to police bodyworn footage showing the death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak while in police custody in Southampton.

The former English Defence League leader spearheaded protests in the southern English city, during which clashes between rioters and police left 13 officers and a police dog injured. He also amplified footage of the moment when a man believed to be a Sudanese asylum seeker wielded a knife over another man he had pinned to the ground in Belfast in a suspected attempted murder on Monday.

Robinson posted details of planned demonstrations across Britain and Northern Ireland on X. Elon Musk shared the post to his 240 million followers. Robinson was previously cleared of a terror charge after refusing to give police access to his phone in July 2024, when he was stopped by officers at the Channel tunnel in Folkestone while driving a friend's silver Bentley to Benidorm in Spain.

Robinson refused to give officers the pin to his phone during the stop, arguing the device contained confidential journalistic material. A district judge concluded he could not be sure the police stop was lawful. - Guardian We went on RTÉ's Cheap European Homes and ended up buying our dream house in France John McGinn strike helps Scotland clinch World Cup win over Hait





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon Far-Right Activist London Airport Counter-Terrorism Border Security Act 2019 Police Stop Phone Seizure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Forget what's happened so far — the real Championship begins nowWestmeath, Armagh, Kerry and Roscommon deserve more reward for winning their provincial titles

Read more »

Leaving Cert German: The fairest paper so far this yearTeachers report accessible questions, familiar vocabulary and manageable grammar

Read more »

Author Keith Ridgway: ‘Dooneen is the most beautiful place on Earth, as far as I’m concerned’The celebrated Irish author writes about the ‘wonky Dublin’ he has written about in Dooneen, his latest novel

Read more »

The science behind Ireland and England’s terrible record at penalty shootoutsDr Paul McCarthy on why some nations have far superior records than others with spot kicks.

Read more »