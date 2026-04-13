Farmer Loses €1.55 Million Tax Battle Over Green Diesel

A farmer, haulier, and agricultural contractor have lost a tax dispute with Revenue Commissioners over the use of green diesel. The case involves a €1.55 million bill, highlighting the complexities of agricultural fuel taxation and the impact of rising diesel prices.

An unnamed farmer, haulier, and agricultural contractor has lost a significant tax dispute with the Revenue Commissioners concerning the use of ‘ green diesel ’, resulting in a €1.55 million bill. The core of the assessment revolved around a €1.29 million excise duty related to the green diesel , with additional income tax and VAT components contributing to the overall sum.

This case highlights the complexities surrounding the regulation and taxation of agricultural fuels and the potential financial consequences for those found in violation. The ruling underscores the importance of maintaining accurate records and providing credible evidence to support claims during tax disputes. The recent price surge of green diesel, nearly doubling in price in a short period, was a major factor behind protests. This increase has significantly impacted the agricultural sector and related industries, leading to blockades at key locations, including ports and oil depots. The case underscores the financial strain on farmers and agricultural businesses, particularly in the face of rising operational costs and potential tax liabilities. The appeals commissioner, Conor O’Higgins, outlined that the excise duty assessment stemmed from the appellant's acquisition of 3.44 million liters of marked gas oil, commonly referred to as green diesel. Key findings from the case revealed that the farmer, haulier, and contractor had spent approximately €2.47 million to purchase this green diesel in 2014 and 2015. Moreover, evidence indicated that the farmer was involved in the supply of green diesel to others, presumably for profit, during the same period. In their appeal, the farmer expressed concerns about their ability to pay the substantial excise duty bill, warning that enforcement could lead to the collapse of their business. During the Tax Appeal Commission (TAC) hearing, the farmer contested the excise duty assessment, arguing that the volume of green diesel assessed was excessive for their farming operations. However, O’Higgins found the farmer's claims regarding the amount of green diesel received lacked sufficient corroboration, leading to doubts about the credibility of their testimony. The ruling emphasizes the need for supporting documentation in tax disputes and clarifies the consequences of failing to provide adequate evidence. In related news, Aimee Connolly, founder of the successful beauty brand Sculpted by Aimee, discusses her entrepreneurial journey, detailing the brand's growth and plans for expansion, including entry into the lucrative US market. Connolly's supply chain, with some products sourced from South Korea, has faced disruptions due to delays in freight transport through the Middle East. She remains optimistic and intends to adapt. A separate segment explores the economic implications of the recent ceasefire between the US and Iran, including the impact of falling oil prices on financial markets, and the reaction of European and Asian stock markets. The Revenue Commissioners suggested a class-action approach, which they believe would be an important efficiency measure, enabling the Tax Appeal Commission to efficiently manage individual hearings. The ruling illustrates the impact of fuel price volatility and tax regulations on various sectors and highlights the importance of compliance and accurate record-keeping in agricultural operations. The case underscores the need for farmers and related businesses to stay informed about tax laws and regulations. The ongoing price fluctuations in green diesel continue to pose economic challenges. The case also provides a detailed look at the financial consequences for those found to be in violation of excise duty regulations





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Green Diesel Tax Dispute Revenue Commissioners Excise Duty Agricultural Sector

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