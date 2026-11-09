Farmer Seamus Looby Jailed for 2.5 Years Over Calves Cruelty

Seamus Looby receives 2.5-year sentence for 173 animal cruelty offences. Limerick farm neglect case involves dead calves and previous convictions. Details on judicial ruling and Department of Agriculture investigation.

Seamus Looby, a 68-year-old farmer from Raheen in Garryspillane, County Limerick, has been sentenced to nearly two and a half years in prison. The conviction follows his guilty plea to 173 charges of animal cruelty and neglect involving young calves on his 100-acre property.

Judge Fiona O'Sullivan of the Limerick Circuit Criminal Court characterized the level of neglect as shocking during the proceedings.

The Discovery of Dead Calves

Also read Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Announces Star-Studded 2027 Line-Up Including Back to the Future Musical

Inspector Chris Normoyle from the Department of Agriculture visited the farm on August 16th, 2022, and reported a distinctive odor of decomposing animals. The inspection revealed spinal cords, jawbones, hip bones, and leg bones scattered across the land. Some carcasses were found burnt, although Looby denied setting fire to the remains. The inspector noted this was one of the worst neglect cases in his 21 years of experience.

Volume of Missing and Deceased Livestock

The investigation uncovered the tragic scale of the suffering on the farm. Authorities tracked the movement of 420 calves through the property, with 256 of them missing and presumed dead. A total of 84 calves were found alive, but 66 had to be euthanized due to their condition. Prosecutors stated that some calves had drowned in a stream because they were too weak to exit the water.

Legal History and Vulnerability Arguments

Advertisement

Looby's legal team presented him as a vulnerable individual who was manipulated by others. His barrister Coleman Cody argued that Looby was not the controlling mind of the operation and had been led by another man who supplied the animals. Looby claimed he was not paid for feed and could not afford the care required. This follows a prior conviction in 2022 where he was fined €1,150 for the neglect of over 30 dogs.

Final Sentencing and Suspended Terms

Judge O'Sullivan imposed three concurrent sentences of three years and four months for breaches of duty, causing suffering, and failing to comply with welfare notices. The final year of this sentence was suspended for two years. An additional concurrent eight-month sentence was added for failing to properly dispose of the carcasses. The court praised the Department of Agriculture for acting on complaints to uncover the abuse.