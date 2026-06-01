Fatal Assault on Dublin's Grafton Street: Gardaí Launch Investigation After 21-Year-Old Man's Death

A 21-year-old man has died following a fatal assault on Grafton Street, Dublin. Gardaí are investigating the early morning incident and have appealed for witnesses and any camera footage from the area.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a critical incident on Grafton Street in Dublin in the early hours of Monday, June 1. At approximately 3 a.m., a 21-year-old man was discovered in a serious condition.

He was promptly transported to St. James's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The State Pathologist has been notified, and a postmortem examination is scheduled. The crime scene, which spans the Grafton Street and Clarendon Street area, has been preserved for a thorough technical examination. A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the probe, and an incident room has been set up at Pearse Street Garda Station.

A Family Liaison Officer is providing support to the deceased's family. Authorities are actively seeking evidence and have issued an appeal to the public. Anyone present in the vicinity between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. with potential camera footage, including CCTV or dashcam recordings, is urged to come forward. Investigators emphasize the importance of digital evidence in reconstructing the events leading to the fatal assault.

The Gardaí are particularly interested in obtaining any visual documentation that might capture the incident or the movements of individuals in the area during that timeframe. Members of the public are encouraged to review any personal recording devices and share relevant material with the investigation team. To facilitate this, footage can be submitted directly to Pearse Street Garda Station or through the Garda Confidential Line.

Additionally, anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is asked to contact authorities. The dedicated incident room can be reached at 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line is 1800 666 111, or any local Garda station. The investigation remains active and ongoing as detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the young man's death and to identify those responsible





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Garda Investigation Fatal Assault Dublin Grafton Street Clarendon Street Homicide Postmortem CCTV Appeal

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