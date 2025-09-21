Fatal Collision on M8 Motorway Claims Life of Pedestrian

A pedestrian died following a collision with a vehicle on the M8 motorway in County Cork. Gardaí have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

An investigation has been initiated by the Gardaí following a fatal collision on the M8 motorway on Saturday evening. The incident, a harrowing event, took place on the northbound carriageway of the M8, specifically between junction 11 and junction 12, in the vicinity of Carrigane, Mitchelstown, County Cork. The time of the collision is estimated to be around 9:15 pm. The collision involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian, resulting in the tragic loss of life.

The pedestrian, a male aged 40, sustained fatal injuries during the impact. His body has been transported to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital, where a postmortem examination will be conducted in the near future to determine the exact cause of death and gather further evidence. The driver of the vehicle, a male in his twenties, fortunately escaped the incident without suffering any physical harm or injuries. The aftermath of the collision has necessitated the closure of the M8 motorway in the northbound direction between junction 11 and junction 12. This closure is currently in effect to facilitate a thorough technical examination of the accident scene. The examination is being carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, who will meticulously analyze the area to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collision. To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and mitigate any disruptions, diversions have been implemented and are in place to redirect traffic away from the affected area. Motorists and other road users are advised to follow the designated diversion routes and to exercise caution while travelling in the area. The Gardaí are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward and provide any information that could aid in the investigation. Their assistance is crucial in piecing together the events that led to this tragic incident. The Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have observed the collision, or the moments leading up to it. The Gardaí are also appealing to road users who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the collision and who may possess camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, to make this footage available to the investigators. This footage could provide vital clues and contribute to a clearer understanding of what transpired. Any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could be crucial in the investigation. Gardaí are encouraging anyone with information to contact Fermoy Garda Station directly at (025) 82 100. Alternatively, individuals can contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or they can visit any Garda Station to provide information in person. The Gardaí are committed to a comprehensive and thorough investigation to determine the cause of this devastating collision and to bring closure to the victim's family and loved ones. The investigation will involve the collection of evidence, including witness statements, forensic analysis, and potentially reviewing any available footage. The Gardaí are working diligently to piece together the sequence of events and to provide a comprehensive report on the matter. They express their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time. The investigation will explore various factors that may have contributed to the collision, including the weather conditions, road conditions, and any potential mechanical issues with the vehicle involved. They will also be reviewing all available evidence to determine whether any laws or regulations were violated. They will also consider any possible contributory factors that might explain what happened. The Gardaí are dedicated to bringing justice to the victim and to understanding the events that led to this tragedy





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

M8 Motorway Collision Pedestrian Investigation

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cyclist (20s) killed in collision with truck in Cork cityGarda appeal for information after fatal incident on Thursday evening

Read more »

Teenager Airlifted After Scrambler Collision Near CemeteryAn 18-year-old was airlifted to hospital after a collision involving a scrambler and a car near a cemetery in Co Down. The incident occurred near Monks Hill Cemetery in Newry, with emergency services responding and launching an investigation. The collision happened before a funeral service.

Read more »

Young Motorist Killed in Galway Road CollisionA man in his 20s died after his car collided with a van on the N17 near Milltown, County Galway this morning. The road is closed while authorities investigate and appeal for witnesses. The van driver, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured and airlifted to University Hospital Galway.

Read more »

Pensioner dies after being in three-car collisionRobert Bamber, 80, was taken to hospital for his injuries after the three-vehicle crash in Ballymena on Wednesday, September 10, and died yesterday

Read more »

Three Injured in Kilkenny Car and Van CollisionEmergency services responded to a collision involving a van and a car in Coolbaun, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. Three people were transported to St Luke's General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gardaí are investigating the cause of the accident.

Read more »

Tributes Pour In For Young Man Following Fatal Galway CollisionTributes are flowing for Lorcan Kelly, a young man from Tuam who tragically died in a collision on the N17 in Galway on Friday. The accident involved a car and a van, resulting in the death of Lorcan, the driver of the car. The driver of the van was hospitalized with serious injuries. Funeral arrangements have been announced, and the family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of condolences.

Read more »