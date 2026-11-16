A man in his 20s died following a three-vehicle collision near Dunboyne, Co Meath. The incident on the R155 brings the total road fatalities in Ireland this year to 162, an increase of three.

A fatal road collision involving three vehicles has resulted in the death of a man in his 20s near Dunboyne, Co Meath. The serious accident occurred on the R155 road at Folistown at approximately 4.30pm on Monday. Gardaí are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, which claimed one life and injured several others at the scene.

The deceased male was the sole occupant of one of the cars involved in the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was subsequently transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. The local coroner has been officially notified regarding the death, and a postmortem examination is scheduled to determine the precise cause of death.

Also read Ireland's 2008 Crisis Lessons Ignored Amid New Market Risks

Emergency Response and Medical Treatment

Emergency services responded quickly to the incident involving two cars and a jeep. A woman in her 40s, who was driving the jeep, sustained injuries and was transported to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin. Medical staff treated her for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Two teenage girls who were passengers in the jeep were also taken to Connolly Hospital as a precautionary measure. They were examined and treated at the facility but did not sustain serious harm. Authorities have confirmed that there were no other injuries reported among the occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Advertisement

Road Closures and Diversionary Measures

The R155 remained closed for technical examination by Gardaí late on Monday night. Traffic personnel implemented local diversions to manage the flow of vehicles around the accident scene. These diversions were in place to ensure public safety while investigators gathered evidence and cleared the road for normal traffic to resume.

Gardaí Appeal for Witness Information

Gardaí have issued a formal appeal for any witnesses to the crash to come forward with information. Individuals who saw the incident or have relevant details are asked to contact the Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600. Alternatively, the public can reach out via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any local Garda station.

The authorities are urging anyone with dashcam footage or other evidence to contact them immediately. This information is crucial for the ongoing investigation into the factors that contributed to the collision on the R155 at Folistown.

Rising Road Death Statistics in Ireland

Monday's fatal incident brings the total number of people killed on Irish roads this year to 162. This figure represents an increase of three compared to the same period in 2025. The rise in fatalities has drawn attention to road safety trends and the ongoing efforts to reduce traffic-related deaths across the country.

Advertisement

The statistic highlights the increasing severity of road incidents this year. The death near Dunboyne marks the latest tragedy in a year that has seen a noticeable uptick in road fatalities. Officials continue to emphasize the importance of cautious driving and adherence to traffic laws to prevent future occurrences.