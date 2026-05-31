Fatal Motorcycle Crash Claims Life of Man in His 50s in County Louth

A man in his 50s died and two others were injured in a collision involving two motorcycles and a jeep on the N52 in Dunmahon, Co. Louth on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

A tragic road traffic collision on the N52 at Dunmahon in County Louth has claimed the life of a motorcyclist, with two other individuals sustaining injuries.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 12:30pm on Sunday, May 31, 2026, involved two motorcycles and a jeep. Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of the crash, but the driver of one motorcycle, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to the local mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. The coroner has been notified of the death.

The driver of the second motorcycle, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment. He remains under medical care.

Meanwhile, the driver of the jeep, also a man in his 40s, was transported to the same hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time. Gardaí have closed the road to allow for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place. Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

They are particularly interested in any camera footage from vehicles traveling on the N52 near Dunmahon between 12:15pm and 12:45pm on the day of the crash. A Garda spokesperson stated: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N52 at Dunmahon, Co. Louth on Sunday, 31st May 2026. The collision, involving two motorcycles and a jeep, occurred shortly before 12:30pm.

A driver of a motorcycle, an adult male aged in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to the local mortuary where a post-mortem examination will take place. The coroner has been notified. The second driver of a motorcycle, an adult male aged in his 40s, was conveyed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of a jeep, an adult male aged in his 40s, was conveyed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at the time. The road is currently closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

This incident has shocked the local community in County Louth, where road safety has been a growing concern. The N52 is a busy route used by commuters and heavy vehicles, and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable. The investigation aims to determine the exact circumstances leading to the collision. Gardaí are urging all road users to exercise caution and to comply with speed limits and traffic regulations.

The family of the deceased has been informed and is being supported by specialist services. As the investigation continues, officials are reminding the public that any piece of footage, no matter how brief, could be crucial in piecing together the events. The road remains closed as forensic teams work meticulously to gather evidence. Local residents have expressed their condolences, and many are sharing the appeal on social media to help reach potential witnesses.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for vigilance at all times. The community hopes that the investigation will provide answers and prevent further losses on the roads of Ireland





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Fatal Crash Motorcycle Accident N52 Louth Garda Appeal

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