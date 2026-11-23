A man in his 40s died in Co Donegal after being struck by a car, while separate crashes in Co Mayo and Co Clare also resulted in fatalities. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to these incidents across Ireland.

A man in his 40s has tragically lost his life following a serious road traffic collision in County Donegal on Sunday evening. The fatal incident occurred on the R238 road at Drumskellan, Muff, at approximately 8:30 pm. Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene immediately, but the victim was pronounced dead at the location. This event marks a significant loss in the local community and has prompted an urgent police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Immediate Aftermath and Police Investigation

The deceased man's body was transported to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital for a postmortem examination to be conducted by medical professionals. The coroner has been formally notified of the death to oversee the subsequent legal procedures. Authorities have confirmed that the road remained closed on Monday morning to allow technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators.

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Local diversions are currently in place to manage traffic flow while the forensic team works to determine the exact cause of the accident. Investigators are seeking any information that could assist in their inquiry, particularly from individuals who were in the area between 7:45 pm and 8:45 pm on Sunday. Road users who possess video or dash cam footage from this time frame are urgently asked to contact the investigating gardaí with any relevant evidence.

Co Mayo Crash Involves Two Drivers

In a separate incident occurring on the same evening, two men were seriously injured in a two-car crash on the N59 at Ballycroy, Westport, in County Mayo. The collision took place at approximately 6:45 pm on Sunday and involved the drivers of two separate vehicles. Both men were taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment following the serious accident.

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The drivers involved in the crash were identified as being aged in their 60s and 70s. Gardaí have launched an appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward with information that could aid their investigation. The road at the scene is currently closed pending a technical examination by authorities, with local diversions implemented to ensure safety for other road users.

Further Fatalities in Mayo and Clare

The recent series of tragic events extends beyond Donegal and Mayo, with another fatality reported in County Mayo. A 62-year-old man, identified as John Queenan, died following a hit-and-run incident involving a scrambler in Co Mayo on Friday evening. This incident highlights the dangers of road accidents across the region and has drawn further attention to traffic safety concerns.

Additionally, a woman in her 60s also died following a crash in Ennis, County Clare, on Friday. These multiple fatalities in a short period underscore the severity of road safety issues affecting various counties. Authorities continue to urge drivers to exercise extreme caution and to report any suspicious activity or witnesses to relevant incidents to the appropriate legal authorities.