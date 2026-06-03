Fatal Stabbing on Clarendon Street: Gardaí Investigate and Arrest Two Suspects

Gardaí are investigating a fatal assault that occurred on Clarendon Street, Dublin 2, in the early hours of Monday, June 1st. A 21-year-old concert promoter and student, David Balogun, was fatally stabbed. Two suspects, a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, have been arrested. Detectives are exploring possible connections between the victim and the suspect within the African music scene in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal assault that occurred on Clarendon Street , Dublin 2, in the early hours of Monday, June 1st. A 21-year-old concert promoter and student, identified as David Balogun , was fatally stabbed.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday and a 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the investigation. Detectives have ruled out a racial motive and are exploring whether Balogun knew his killer or moved in the same social circles within the African music scene in Dublin. Some footage of the incident was captured by bystanders leaving a gig at Bewley's Cafe, where Balogun had been earlier that night.

Gardaí suspect the man seen in the footage is the primary suspect and are using it to identify witnesses





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Fatal Assault Clarendon Street David Balogun Gardaí Arrest African Music Scene Dublin

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