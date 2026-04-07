Fatal Two-Car Collision Claims Life in County Louth

A man in his late 60s died, and a woman in her 20s was injured in a two-car collision on the N53 at Rassan, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Gardaí are investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses.

A tragic road traffic collision on the N53 in County Louth on Monday evening resulted in one fatality and one injury. The incident, which occurred at Rassan, Dundalk , at approximately 10:15 pm on April 6th, involved two vehicles. Emergency services, including Gardaí and ambulance personnel, were immediately dispatched to the scene following the report of the collision. Upon arrival, the driver of one of the vehicles, a male individual in his late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been transferred to Louth County Hospital, where a postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death. This examination is a standard procedure in such cases, aiming to provide further clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident and assist in the ongoing investigation.\The second vehicle involved in the collision was carrying a woman in her 20s. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was promptly transported to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for medical treatment. The hospital staff provided the necessary care and attention to ensure her recovery. The Gardaí have confirmed that the coroner has been notified of the fatality, as is standard protocol in cases of this nature. In the aftermath of the collision, the scene of the accident has been preserved to allow for a comprehensive technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. This examination is crucial in piecing together the events leading up to the collision, helping to establish the factors that contributed to the tragedy. Traffic diversions were immediately put in place to ensure the safety of other road users and facilitate the investigative efforts of the Gardaí. These diversions have been carefully managed to minimize disruption while allowing for a thorough and methodical investigation of the scene.\Investigations into the cause of the collision are actively ongoing, with Gardaí appealing to the public for assistance. They are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and share any information they may possess. The Gardaí are particularly interested in hearing from any road users who may have been in the vicinity of Rassan, Dundalk, at the time of the collision and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, from their vehicles. This footage could provide valuable evidence and shed light on the circumstances of the accident, potentially helping to understand how the collision occurred. Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact Dundalk Garda Station directly at (042) 9388400, or they can contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or indeed any Garda station. The Gardaí are committed to thoroughly investigating the matter, providing support to the families affected and determining the cause of this unfortunate event. The investigation will undoubtedly include a detailed analysis of the vehicles involved, road conditions, and any other relevant factors that may have played a role in the collision. The community is asked to cooperate with the Gardaí to facilitate a full and complete investigation





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Road Traffic Collision County Louth Dundalk Fatality Injury Garda Investigation

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