Father Allowed Daughter to Be Given to Uncle as 'Common Law Wife,' Leading to Severe Child Neglect

A father permitted his 18-year-old daughter to be given to her uncle as a 'common law wife' after she became pregnant by him, resulting in the severe neglect of her four children. The children were found in horrifying conditions, malnourished and unable to walk or speak. The mother, Hannah Johnson, is now serving a prison sentence, while the children are recovering but still require medical care.

A disturbing case of familial abuse and neglect has come to light in Ohio, where a father allowed his 18-year-old daughter to be given away as a 'common law wife' to her uncle after she became pregnant by him.

The traumatic ordeal led to the severe neglect of her four children, who were found in horrifying conditions. John Thomas Johnson, a registered sex offender, died in September 2022 at the age of 52. Despite being described as a 'beloved husband' of Hannah Johnson and a 'loving father' to their children, he was responsible for the abuse that began when Hannah was just 17. The children, aged four, six, and seven, were discovered living in Cincinnati, having never attended school.

One child was so malnourished that her skin appeared to have melted into her bones. The children were never taught to eat, wore diapers, and were unable to speak or walk, according to court documents. Another child, though less malnourished, had never been to school, wore a diaper, had difficulty walking, and could not use cutlery. Hannah, now 29, is serving a 10-to-14-year prison sentence in Ohio after pleading guilty to child endangering and kidnapping charges.

The neglect was uncovered in 2023 when police responded to a report of a foul odor at her home in Sedamsville. Despite the alarming conditions, Hannah drove three of her children to her mother's home in Warren County, Kentucky, and abandoned them there. Her mother, Donna Canler, had not seen her daughter in eight years and was unaware that Hannah had children.

The children were in such poor health that they were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Canler described the seven-year-old girl as weighing only 22 pounds, with her skin clinging to her bones. The children are now alive but still require gastronomy tubes for feeding. Hannah's paternal grandmother, Dianna Johnson, who also lived in the Sedamsville house, faced child endangering charges but died in custody in September 2023 at the age of 72.

Court documents revealed that the children were in a state of extreme malnourishment and dire need of medical intervention. When questioned by Job and Family Services, Hannah could not explain why her children were malnourished. She claimed she was estranged from her family because her uncle would not allow her to feed the children or take them to medical appointments.

The children had not seen a doctor in several years, and their conditions did not improve even after her uncle's death. Hannah was arrested multiple times for driving while intoxicated, spending time in jail in Indiana before being released on probation. Her attorney, Chelsea Panzeca, stated that Hannah has mental health issues and struggles with alcohol as a coping mechanism. Despite being released from jail in early January 2024, Hannah made no attempt to contact her children.

The only mention of them was when she discussed deleting their photos from her phone to avoid scrutiny. In court, Hannah expressed remorse, stating, 'I am very remorseful. Under the circumstances, I wish I could have done something sooner.

' The abuse began in 2014 when Hannah, then 17, met her uncle at her teenage brother’s funeral. Their sexual relationship started shortly after, and when her mother discovered it, she was told law enforcement could not intervene because Hannah was legally an adult. Hannah was forced to drop out of high school, and her uncle controlled and threatened her, according to her attorney





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Child Neglect Incest Sexual Abuse Mental Health Legal System

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘My daughter gets anxious and overwhelmed, and it can escalate into angry outbursts’Trusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

King Charles 'delighted' as Princess Eugenie is expecting her third childEugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who tied the knot in 2018, already have two young sons, five-year-old August and two-year-old Ernest, who are 'very excited' to welcome the new arrival this summer

Read more »

Girl, 14, allowed to run away and have sexual relationship with her uncle, 47The couple fled to the south of France where the teenager told police she had left voluntarily and was in love with the man, who is her uncle by marriage

Read more »

Limerick Priest Aids Undocumented Irish in New York CityFather Patrick Maloney provides support and guidance to undocumented Irish immigrants in New York, offering practical assistance and navigating the complexities of their situation. He has been helping this community for years, offering a confidential space and connecting them with necessary resources.

Read more »

Doireann Garrihy emotional as she returns to 2FM after schedule shake-upAn emotional Doireann Garrihy thanked listeners today as she returned to the airwaves after seven months off after welcoming daughter Rosie, kicking off her new show in the 2FM schedule

Read more »

Court of Appeal criticises Garda failure to interview wife of child abuser but upholds convictionThe Court of Appeal has criticised the Gardaí for not interviewing the wife of an 87-year-old man convicted of sexual assault, but ruled his trial was not unfair. The wife died before the trial and the court found the jury was aware of the missing evidence.

Read more »