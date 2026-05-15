Father Dismembered His Pregnant Wife and Children in a Motel

A father of two was discovered in a storage unit with his daughters and the skinned and dismembered remains of his wife, just hours after she had given birth to their baby girl. Justin Rey, 35, gruesomely 'skinned' Jessica Monteiro 'like a fish' following her death at just 32 in a motel, before taking a horrifying photograph with her body and their two children.

In a deeply unsettling case, a father of two was discovered in a storage unit with his daughters and the skinned and dismembered remains of his wife, just hours after she had given birth to their baby girl.

Justin Rey, 35, gruesomely 'skinned' Jessica Monteiro 'like a fish' following her death at just 32 in a motel, before taking a horrifying photograph with her body and their two children. Jessica's body parts were found scattered across several containers. Rey initially claimed she had committed suicide, but later stated she died during childbirth. The post-mortem examiner was unable to determine a definitive cause of death.

After Jessica passed away following childbirth in a Kansas City motel, Rey did not contact emergency services, instead choosing to dismember her body in the bathtub. He justified this horrific act by saying he feared their two daughters would be taken from him. Rey spent eight distressing hours dissecting his partner's body before storing it in a cooler, as reported by Jessica's sister. During his preliminary hearing, Rey testified: 'It's something I had to do.

My family is very dear to me. It's something I had to do to protect my family.

' Following his arrest in October 2017, Rey confessed to his crimes at Johnson County District Court, expressing his wish to keep his family together. After reports of someone living in a storage unit with two children, police found Rey along with his newborn baby girl and his two-year-old daughter. An officer testified that the older child 'almost looked like she had cancer'. Rey then informed officers he was en route to Arizona to give his wife a proper ceremony.

Rey was arrested and his children were taken into protective custody. Lenexa police detective Shannon Murphy provided evidence that Rey had forced his children to pose for photographs with their mother's corpse, and Rey admitted that he had 'skinned her like a fish'. Murphy presented evidence that Rey confessed to placing the body parts that wouldn't flush down the toilet into containers.

Deputy Johnson County Coroner Charles Glenn informed the court there were a 'number' of stab wounds on the body parts but stated it couldn't be determined whether they occurred before or after her death. During his chilling testimony, Rey claimed they had only been at the storage facility for 11 hours when they were discovered. He also told the court he only flushed the placenta down the toilet and not any other body parts.

'It was not fun for me,' he said. Investigators claimed Rey took photos with his wife's body and his newborn and two-year-old, then dismembered the body two days later in a hotel bathtub and placed some of the remains in a large cooler. CCTV footage showed him manoeuvring a red cooler with a black bag on top through the hotel, while pushing a pram with a toddler walking alongside.

When questioned about the dismemberment, Rey told The Associated Press, 'What was I supposed to do? I wasn't going to leave mama behind.

' Rey's solicitor only cross-examined him about the images found on his mobile, thereby preventing the prosecution from questioning him about the children and the fate of his wife. However, during a series of phone interviews, Rey claimed he didn't alert the police because he didn't want them to 'steal more children.

' He alleged that he and his wife had six children together and that the police had previously 'stolen our children before. ' In a letter addressed to AP dated 23 June, Rey wrote, 'My children had not been in any danger, I'm not a murderer, I never abandoned a corpse, never lived in a storage unit/facility, never looked up/screenshot child porn. ' Yet, he admitted: 'I did dismember a dead corpse under religious views.

' Rey was facing charges including two counts of aggravated child endangerment and two counts of contributing to a child's misconduct - these were unrelated to his own children but rather stemmed from photos of teenagers found on Rey's phone after he requested law enforcement to examine it for evidence he believed would aid him at trial. Rey was forced to observe the hearing via video link from a separate room after his numerous interruptions resulted in a judge ordering his removal.

As part of his nine-year prison sentence, Rey will be required to register as a sex offender





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Justin Rey Jessica Monteiro Kansas City Motel Dismemberment Children Storage Unit Placentas Religious Views Child Endangerment Child Misconduct

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