Father of five describes attack in Co Offaly court

Anthony McDonagh, the father of five, described his experience being attacked outside his home, where he believed he and his family were about to die.

A father of five has described 'locking eyes' with his alleged attacker before he was shot in the chest outside his home, telling a Central Criminal Court jury that he thought he, his wife and children were going to die.

Anthony McDonagh said that during the attack, 'shots were going off everywhere' and up to 15 people from a neighbouring halting site had descended on the 'unofficial' site where he lived with his family. The witness said the man charged with trying to murder him - his sister's partner - had also fired a second shot towards his young son





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Stalking Attempted Murder Gunshot Wounds Slain Middle Ages

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