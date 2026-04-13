Father Receives Suspended Sentence for Assaulting Umpire at Underage Hurling Match

A Dublin man was given a suspended sentence after he assaulted an umpire at an underage hurling match, leading to further attacks on the umpire. The court heard details of the altercation and the context of the incident.

Michael Kelly, a 41-year-old from Dublin, has received a suspended three-month sentence for assaulting an umpire during an underage hurling match. The incident, which occurred at the Clan na Gael club in Irishtown on March 5, 2023, involved Kelly reacting to a verbal disagreement between his 17-year-old son and the umpire, Paul Keane. Judge Orla Crowe, in her sentencing remarks, stated that Kelly's actions were 'not a true reflection of the GAA ' and described the behaviour as 'unacceptable' and 'reprehensible.'

The court heard that Kelly approached the umpire with his arms swinging, instilling fear of being struck, which constitutes assault under Section 2 of the Non-fatal Offences against the Person Act. Although Kelly did not physically hit the umpire, the initial assault led to a chain of events, with other unidentified individuals subsequently attacking Mr. Keane from behind, resulting in concussion and the need for medical attention.

The court proceedings revealed that the hurling match between two minor teams had become increasingly tense, with some players already dismissed due to fractious behaviour. The situation escalated when Kelly's son approached the umpire in what was perceived as a threatening manner. This led to a confrontation, and Kelly, upon witnessing the interaction, charged at the umpire. The judge emphasized that Kelly's decision to intervene was the catalyst for the subsequent events, potentially preventing the umpire's injuries. The victim's concerns about the incident bringing the game into disrepute and negatively impacting the sport were also noted.

Kelly was originally facing a charge of affray but pleaded guilty to assault. The judge acknowledged Kelly's remorse and ordered him to provide €5,000 to the victim as a token of his regret, in addition to the suspended sentence, and that he engage with the Probation Service for a year.

The court also heard testimony from Garda David Walsh, detailing the escalating tension during the match and the subsequent altercation. The umpire, Mr. Keane, described how he was confronted by Kelly and then attacked from behind by other parties, leading to his injuries. The defense highlighted that Kelly's actions were a split-second decision made upon returning from the coffee truck and that he did not foresee the subsequent events.

The court was informed that Kelly had a history of 20 previous convictions, including road traffic offenses and assault causing harm. Despite the absence of physical contact by Kelly, the judge maintained that his initial actions initiated a sequence of events. The court acknowledged the ill-tempered nature of the match prior to the assault and that the umpire had landed on top of the accused during their fall, leaving him vulnerable to the subsequent attack from other parties.





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