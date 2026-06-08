Father Seeks Daughter's Return from Ireland in International Child Abduction Case

A father residing in the Middle East has initiated child abduction proceedings to have his daughter returned from Ireland, alleging she was taken without his consent. The Irish mother counters with allegations of physical and mental abuse, including coercive control. The case involves disputes over the child's habitual residence and detailed denials from the father regarding the abuse claims.

A legal dispute has emerged involving an Irish mother and a father residing in the Middle East, centered on the alleged abduction of their young daughter to Ireland.

The father, who has initiated child abduction proceedings, asserts that his daughter was removed from their residence in the Middle East late last year without his consent or knowledge. He claims he was completely unaware of her whereabouts until discovering she had been taken to Ireland by her mother. In response, the mother, who is Irish, has presented allegations of physical and mental abuse, including claims of coercive control, during the marriage.

These allegations form the basis of her resistance to the father's application for the child's return. A central point of contention is the child's habitual residence. The father argues it remains in the Middle East, while the mother contends it is more complicated, noting the child spent significant time in various countries and was born in Ireland, suggesting a stronger connection there. The matter is now before the courts, with both parties presenting their cases.

The father testified that on the day his daughter was taken, he was led to believe she was being brought to a creche. He expressed a desire for the mother to return to the Middle East with the child but stated he would be willing to assume full-time care himself if she chose not to.

He described the emotional impact, saying the child was 'taken from her whole family' and noting the presence of siblings and cousins in the Middle East. The father, who has other children from a previous marriage, shared his personal disappointment, stating, 'I've always wanted a baby girl, and it's unfortunate that the minute I got one, she got taken away from me.

' He provided observations on his daughter's development, noting she was walking and had teeth and hair since he last saw her. The mother has not yet given evidence, though her allegations were put to the father by his barrister. They include claims that he imposed 'strict controls' on her appearance and used derogatory language such as calling her 'old,' 'damaged,' a 'whore,' and likening her to a 'used car.

' He denied these, suggesting they might stem from her 'confidence issues. ' He also denied an allegation that he said he would take up to four wives and refuted a claim that he told her after their daughter's birth that he was 'done with her' and would 'obtain custody of the baby no matter what.

' Regarding an incident where she alleged he placed his hands around her throat in anger over her clothing, he called it 'very dramatic' and denied it occurred. He described their marriage, which began after meeting online, as an 'arrangement' and a 'consequence of her getting pregnant,' suggesting it was her idea for insurance benefits in the Middle East, though she denies this.

He added, 'But since we got married, we both thought we would make the best of it and try to make it work.

' The mother alleges he was physically abusive regularly and verbally abusive on a 'daily basis' when she broke his 'rules,' which he also denied. The case highlights the complexities of international child custody disputes, where allegations of abuse and determinations of habitual residence intersect under legal frameworks like the Hague Convention. The proceedings continue as the court evaluates the evidence and arguments from both sides





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Child Abduction Hague Convention Custody Dispute Coercive Control Habitual Residence

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