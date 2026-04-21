Faulkner Family Issues Warning Over Cruel Funeral Scams Following Tragic Double Loss

The family of Limerick siblings Scarlett and Jason Faulkner has warned the public against fraudulent online fundraisers created in their names following the siblings' consecutive deaths.

The grieving Faulkner family from Limerick has issued an urgent public warning regarding a surge of predatory online activity following the tragic and consecutive deaths of siblings Scarlett and Jason Faulkner. In the wake of their devastating losses, various fraudulent fundraising pages, masquerading as legitimate GoFundMe campaigns, have appeared on multiple social media platforms, falsely soliciting financial contributions under the guise of covering funeral expenses.

The family has explicitly stated that they are managing all financial arrangements for both funerals independently and have not authorized any public appeals for money. The deceitful nature of these campaigns has caused significant distress to the family, who are already grappling with an unimaginable double tragedy. Aisling Duffy, a close family relative, released a video statement on her TikTok account, Aisling Unfiltered, to clarify that neither she nor Joanne Duffy, the partner of the siblings' brother, have initiated any financial campaigns. She emphasized that the Faulkner family is a large, close-knit unit supported by their community and that they would never reach out to the public to solicit funds for these services. The family is concerned that these scammers are using their identities to exploit the goodwill of the public during a time of profound sorrow. This exploitation represents a disturbing trend where opportunists target grieving families for financial gain, prompting the family to take immediate action to protect potential donors from being deceived by these malicious actors. The tragic sequence of events began with the death of Scarlett Faulkner, who passed away last Monday. Her death occurred just three weeks after she was allegedly assaulted on a roadside near Birdhill, North Tipperary, on March 21. Legal proceedings are currently underway, with a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl appearing before the courts on charges related to the attack. Only two days after laying his sister to rest at St Munchin’s Church last Friday—a service where he served as a pallbearer—Jason Faulkner, in his 30s, also passed away. The suddenness of Jason’s death has sent shockwaves through the local community, leaving the Faulkner family to prepare for a second funeral in a single week. Friends and extended family members have described the sequence of events as profoundly cruel and shocking, expressing deep sympathy for the parents and surviving siblings. The emotional toll of burying two children in such a short timeframe is described by those close to the family as a pain that is impossible to quantify. As tributes continue to flood social media, the primary focus for the community remains on supporting the family through this unbearable time, while authorities and the family continue to warn the public to remain vigilant against any unsolicited requests for money that claim to be on their behalf





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Faulkner Family Limerick News Online Scam Fraudulent Fundraising Tragedy

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