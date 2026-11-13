FC Andorra Keeper Jesus Owono Suspended 12 Matches After De Miguel Death

Spanish football federation suspends FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono for 12 matches following the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel after a collision during a second division match on November 2.

The Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee has officially suspended FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono for 12 matches following a tragic on-field incident that resulted in the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel. The sanction was announced on Friday, confirming the maximum penalty available under the federation's regulations for the severe collision that occurred during a second division clash.

Owono, an international player for Equatorial Guinea, was directly involved in the accident on November 2 when he raced into midfield and collided with De Miguel while attempting to clear an aerial ball. The impact was severe enough to send De Miguel, who was 30 years old, to intensive care at a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on November 3.

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Disciplinary Sanction Details

The disciplinary committee's statement emphasized that the assessment of Owono's conduct was strictly based on the facts recorded in the referee's official report. The report explicitly stated that the goalkeeper was sent off for violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force while the ball was still in play. The committee noted that the tragic outcome of this specific incident is a matter of public knowledge.

In its ruling, the committee concluded that given the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances, the imposition of the maximum sanction was fully justified. The 12-match suspension serves as the highest possible disciplinary measure for the infraction, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the ultimate consequence of the player's actions on the pitch.

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Owono Emotional Response

Jesus Owono publicly addressed the tragedy last week, describing the period since the incident as the hardest days of his life. In a statement published by his club, FC Andorra, Owono expressed his struggle to find words to process the events, emphasizing the immense pain he feels over the loss of Jesus de Miguel. He stated that he thinks constantly about De Miguel, his family, and all the people who loved him.

Owono acknowledged that there would be many issues to address in the aftermath of the incident but pledged to face whatever comes with the utmost respect. He clarified that, at present, he cannot think about anything other than De Miguel and the collective pain being experienced by those affected. The goalkeeper concluded his statement by offering a respectful farewell, saying, Rest in peace, Jesus.

Stakeholder Reactions and Judicial Oversight

Spanish police sources confirmed last week that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision had been opened under judicial supervision. This legal oversight indicates the serious nature of the event and the thoroughness with which authorities are examining the facts. Meanwhile, FC Andorra head coach Carles Manso provided insight into Owono's future, stating on Thursday that the decision regarding any return to football would rest entirely with Owono himself.

The broader football community also responded to the loss through solemn tributes. On Saturday, fans and players from Tenerife gathered at their club's stadium for a memorial and farewell service dedicated to De Miguel. These gatherings served as a collective mourning period for the player, allowing the community to come together in support of his loved ones during this difficult time.

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Farewell and Funeral Arrangements

Jesus de Miguel was laid to rest in a funeral that took place last Thursday, attended by approximately 400 mourners. The high-profile attendance at the service highlighted De Miguel's standing within Spanish football and the wider sports community. Notable figures in attendance included Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, demonstrating the respect accorded to the deceased player.

The convergence of disciplinary action, judicial investigation, and community mourning marks a complex period for all parties involved. While the 12-match suspension resolves the immediate sporting disciplinary aspect, the emotional and legal ramifications continue to unfold. The precise timeline for Owono's potential return remains uncertain, dependent on both personal readiness and the conclusion of any ongoing judicial processes.