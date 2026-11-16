FC Barcelona opens a columbarium for €2,500 to €10,000 to store fan ashes. Manchester United managers and other football news included.

FC Barcelona is offering a unique way for its most devoted supporters to remain connected to the club after death through a new memorial facility. The Catalan giants have announced plans to provide 26,000 niches in a dedicated columbarium within their new Memorial FC Barcelona building. Fans can deposit the ashes of deceased supporters in this structure, allowing them to cheer on the club even after their own final whistle has blown.

Memorial Facilities And Pricing Structure

The cost for placing ashes in the columbarium ranges from approximately €2,500 to nearly €10,000. The club offers various premium add-ons to customize the memorial experience. For an additional €200, families can opt for their urn to be positioned at eye level on the niche walls, avoiding the need for a step ladder to view it. The storage period is limited to 10, 25, or 50 years, depending on the tier purchased. If no one collects the urn after this period, it will be moved to the Ara Communitaria, a shared memorial space, for an extra €1,800. Failure to pay this fee leaves the urn's fate unknown.

Also read U2 Tour Touts Advertise £1 Million in Tickets on StubHub Amid Bot Controversy

Haaland Dismisses City Investigation Claims

Erling Haaland has firmly rejected any implication that he was involved in Manchester City's controversial period between 2009 and 2018. The striker listed his youth career timeline to prove he was elsewhere during the investigation window. He noted that he played for Bryne under-nines in 2009, under-10s in 2010, and continued through the age groups until moving to Bryne's first team in 2016. By 2017, he was with Molde, and remained there through 2018, entirely excluding him from City's activities during the specified years.

United Manager Count Since Ferguson Departure

Manchester United has now appointed 13 managers, including permanent and interim appointments, since Alex Ferguson retired. This high turnover highlights the instability at the club in the post-Ferguson era. The number serves as a stark contrast to the long-term stability Ferguson provided, raising questions about the club's current direction. The succession plan remains under intense scrutiny as the club seeks a permanent solution to their managerial challenges.

Advertisement

Shearer Questions Rooney Reality TV Choice

Alan Shearer has expressed doubt over Wayne Rooney's decision to appear in the new series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here. Shearer revealed that Rooney admitted to fearing claustrophobia, rats, snakes, and heights. Shearer's reaction to these fears was that Rooney would be fine apart from those specific anxieties. The comment suggests that the physical and mental challenges of the show may not suit the former England captain.

Ancelotti Criticized By Romario After Brazil Loss

Romario has called for Carlo Ancelotti to leave his position after Brazil's defeat in a friendly match against Japan. The former Brazilian star urged the manager to pack his bags, citing fan frustration with the team's performance. Ancelotti, described by a body language expert as an externally-referenced person who appears positive and consistent, faces increasing pressure. The loss has intensified calls for change within the Brazilian football federation.

Unique Urns And Goalkeeper Goal

An Australian business, Identity Urns, creates handcrafted cremation urns from actual sports balls, including options for Hartlepool United supporters. These urns, available in materials suitable for outdoor use, feature club crests and can be engraved with the deceased's name. They are displayed on plinths reading Never Say Die. In football action, Barrow goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom scored a goal against Gateshead that rivals Max Thompson's own-goal for the season. The Barrow effort is being hailed as a strong candidate for goal of the season.