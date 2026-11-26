The FCC has authorized SpaceX to deploy one million satellites for AI computing, aiming to reduce energy costs and boost US leadership in space technology by 2038.

The Federal Communications Commission officially authorized SpaceX to deploy a massive constellation of one million satellites designed for orbital data centers on Wednesday. This landmark approval supports CEO Elon Musk's ambitious plan to establish a new infrastructure for processing artificial intelligence workloads directly from space.

SpaceX previously petitioned the agency to deploy up to one million orbital compute modules capable of handling the immense data requirements of modern AI systems. The Commission granted permission for the Starmind constellation to address the rapidly escalating global demand for AI computing power that terrestrial facilities struggle to meet efficiently.

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Orbital Data Processing Requirements

Under the strict terms of the new license, SpaceX must initiate deployment activities no later than November 2033. The company is required to place at least 10 percent of the maximum limit, equating to 100,000 satellites, into orbit by November 2035. Furthermore, the agreement mandates that 50 percent of the total constellation be operational by November 2038.

The Commission emphasized that this approval allows SpaceX to pioneer emergent technologies that solidify American leadership in both space exploration and artificial intelligence. The move positions the United States at the forefront of a new era in computing infrastructure that leverages the unique environment of low Earth orbit.

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Energy Efficiency and Cost Benefits

Data centers serve as the physical backbone of artificial intelligence but typically consume massive amounts of electricity. SpaceX argued that harnessing near-constant solar power in space would offer transformative cost and energy efficiency compared to ground-based facilities.

The company stated that these satellites would have little operating or maintenance costs while significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with traditional terrestrial data centers. This approach aims to bypass the energy constraints and cooling challenges that currently limit the expansion of land-based server farms.

Competitor Skepticism and Industry Context

Industry rivals, including Amazon's satellite unit Leo, have criticized the plan. They suggested that deploying one million satellites is unrealistic and could take centuries to complete. SpaceX currently has just over 11,000 satellites in its Starlink network, having originally sought approval for 42,000 units before beginning deployment.

SpaceX's ambitious proposal relies heavily on the success of Starship, its next-generation reusable rocket currently under development. The company intends to use Starship to drastically reduce the costs associated with launching such a vast number of orbital modules into space.

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Regulatory Rejection of Criticism

Commission Chair Brendan Carr dismissed the criticisms raised by competitors in March. He urged Amazon to focus on its own operational challenges rather than questioning the pace of SpaceX's launches. Carr highlighted that SpaceX is actively launching satellites at a cadence that demonstrates serious operational capability.

SpaceX's request mirrors past strategies where operators seek approval for higher numbers of satellites than they intend to deploy initially. This tactic provides design flexibility and accounts for future growth. The FCC also approved additional communications backups for SpaceX's optical network to support the broader connectivity goals of the company.