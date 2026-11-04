Felipe Contepomi Names 12 Changes to Argentina Squad for Ireland Clash

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi makes 12 changes to the lineup for the Nations Championship match against Ireland at Aviva Stadium, citing the need for improved consistency ahead of the World Cup. The squad features key survivors from the recent draw against Australia as they prepare for a massive challenge.

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi has announced a significant reshuffle of the national squad, implementing 12 changes for the upcoming Nations Championship fixture against Ireland. The new lineup is set to take the field at the Aviva Stadium this Friday night, with kickoff scheduled for 8.10pm local time. This major overhaul follows the national team's recent 28-28 draw with Australia, indicating a strategic pivot to strengthen the roster for the highly anticipated European clash.

Selection Rationale and Squad Changes

The decision to alter the squad so extensively stems from a combination of injury concerns, club commitments, and broader player welfare considerations. Felipe Contepomi emphasized that the revised team represents a much stronger proposition for Andy Farrell's Irish side, which is expected to be confirmed by 2pm on the afternoon of the match. The coach's primary motivation is to ensure the Pumas are fully prepared to face two of the top four teams in the world, as well as an improving Italian squad, one year prior to the Rugby World Cup.

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Only three players from the previous starting XV against the Wallabies retain their spots in the lineup. Loosehead prop Boris Wenger, second-rower Guido Petti, who operated as an openside flanker in the earlier match, and number eight Pablo Matera, who played at blindside against Australia, are the sole survivors. This continuity in specific positions provides a backbone for the new team while allowing Contepomi to address other areas of weakness through fresh talent.

Coach's Vision for Improvement

Felipe Contepomi outlined clear objectives for the upcoming block of games, focusing heavily on reducing unforced errors and enhancing set-piece execution. The coach stated that the team needs to start making fewer mistakes and must ensure they remain competitive against elite opposition. He acknowledged that facing teams like Ireland and Italy presents a massive challenge, particularly given the heightened level of competition in the current rugby landscape.

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Contepomi's message to his players centers on consistency and execution. He wants the team to do what they say they are going to do and to impose their preferred style of rugby. The coach highlighted that with the World Cup only a year away, this period is critical for developing the reliability and tactical discipline required to succeed on the biggest stage. The focus is not just on winning individual matches but on establishing a sustainable standard of performance.

Key Players and Tactical Outlook

The new starting XV features a blend of experience and emerging talent designed to bolster both attack and defense. Juan Cruz Mallia, Bautista Delguy, Justo Piccardo, Santiago Chocobares, and Mateo Carreras comprise the backline, providing pace and creativity. In the midfield, Tomas Albornoz and Gonzalo Garcia will look to organize play, while the scrum and lineout will be led by captain Julian Montoya alongside Francisco Morena, Boris Wenger, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, and Pablo Matera.

The depth of the squad is also noteworthy, with replacements including Leonel Oviedo, Mayco Vivas, Joel Sclavi, Efrain Elias, Juan Martin Scelzo, Simon Benitez Cruz, Geronimo Prisciantelli, and Lucio Cinti. These players provide Contepomi with versatile options to influence the game from the bench. The inclusion of seasoned professionals like Marcos Kremer and Pablo Matera ensures that the team retains physicality and leadership in the engine room, crucial for testing the Irish forward pack at the Aviva Stadium.

Implications for Nations Championship

This selection has significant implications for Argentina's standing in the Nations Championship and their preparations for the upcoming World Cup. By fielding a strengthened team, Felipe Contepomi signals that he is taking the Irish challenge seriously and is willing to make difficult choices to ensure competitiveness. The result of this match will serve as a key benchmark for the team's progress and readiness for the global tournament.

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Argentina faces a tough test against Andy Farrell's Ireland, a team known for its physicality and tactical precision. The Pumas' ability to reduce errors and improve set-piece performance will be decisive in determining the outcome. As the team gathers for final preparations, all eyes will be on how the new combinations gel under pressure. The performance in this Nations Championship fixture will provide valuable insights into the squad's potential heading into the World Cup year.