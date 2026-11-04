Fenerbahce beat Liverpool 3-2 as Muriqi header ends unbeaten run

Fenerbahce came from behind twice to beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Champions League, with Vedat Muriqi scoring a late winner that ended Liverpool's 100 per cent record in the competition.

Fenerbahce beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Champions League on November 4, 2026, at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul. Vedat Muriqi scored a late header to punish weak defending and end Liverpool's 100 per cent record in the tournament.

The result launched Dirk Kuyt's interim spell as Fenerbahce coach with a tumultuous victory. The defeat was careless and easily avoidable for Andoni Iraola's team. It was Liverpool's second successive defeat and will infuriate Iraola as much as the manner of Sunday's loss to Arsenal. The visitors led twice, through Trey Nyoni's first senior goal and a header from substitute Alexander Isak, only for Fenerbahce to level swiftly on both occasions.

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Liverpool started strongly against an ageing home side and created two good openings in the first five minutes. Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola both fluffed shots from an inviting Kostas Tsimikas cross, while Jeremy Jacquet headed wide from the left back's corner. Tsimikas's deliveries were his strong suit, but defensively he produced another uncertain display. There was a Premier League feel to the contest given the number of recognisable faces in the Fenerbahce ranks.

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Kuyt's starting XI boasted almost as much Premier League experience as Liverpool's, with Romelu Lukaku, Ederson, N'Golo Kante, Nelson Semedo, Matteo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood amassing 1086 appearances between them. The total of the visitors' starting line-up came to 1241. Fenerbahce fans tested the eardrums with incessant whistling whenever Liverpool took possession, and their constant bouncing tested structural engineers in the upper tier of the home end. Liverpool sought to dilute the atmosphere by controlling possession early on.

Premier League Experience at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

Rio Ngumoha was prominent and Kante should have been booked for halting one promising run by leaping on the teenager's back. Referee Clement Turpin was in a lenient mood with both sides. Fenerbahce had struggled to hold up play in the Liverpool half or create a chance of note when Archie Brown exposed the visiting defence with a superb ball from left back.

The pass sailed over Tsimikas and was controlled well by Greenwood, before he was pushed over by the Liverpool defender. Neither Turpin nor the video assistant referee deemed it a penalty kick. The decibel levels cranked up several notches as Fenerbahce's penalty appeals were waved away. And even higher when Liverpool took the lead just seconds later.

Ngumoha was heavily involved with a darting run and shot that was charged down into the path of Dominik Szoboszlai. Brown, under pressure from Virgil van Dijk, headed the midfielder's cross clear but only as far as Nyoni on the edge of the penalty area. The 19-year-old swept a low volley beyond Ederson with the aid of a slight deflection off Kojo Peprah Oppong.

It was the first goal of his career at the highest level and a memorable milestone in his continued rise. It was also the cue for Fenerbahce to rouse themselves. The hosts almost levelled straight from the restart when Kante released Brown on the left and his low centre was turned against Alisson's crossbar by Irfan Can Kahveci, who may have been ruled offside. They did not have to wait much longer for the equaliser.

After Szoboszlai was penalised for a foul on Kante 25 yards out, Greenwood's resulting free-kick took a huge deflection off Jacquet's stomach and sailed past the wrong-footed Alisson. The Liverpool keeper did not hide his anger at Jacquet turning away from the free-kick and leaving a costly hole in the wall.

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Fenerbahce had several chances to take the lead as they finished the first half in the ascendancy but Greenwood and Kante miscued before the former drew a fine save from Alisson with an angled drive. The second half mirrored the first with Liverpool in almost complete control until scoring and provoking a reaction from the Turkish side.

Substitutes Shape Dramatic Finish

Substitutes Cody Gakpo and Isak had only been on the pitch three minutes when they combined to restore the visitors' advantage, the Swedish striker heading past Ederson at close range from Gakpo's floated left-wing cross. But Fenerbahce struck back quickly for a second time when Kante swept in a cross after a corner and Gakpo, attempting to head clear, succeeded only in flicking the ball away from Alisson's grasp. His intervention gave Brown a simple tap-in at the back post.

Worse was to follow for Liverpool when Birmingham-born Brown looped a cross into the heart of Liverpool's box. Muriqi, a second-half replacement for Lukaku, managed to hold off three Liverpool players - Jacquet, Alexis Mac Allister and Nyoni - and plant a header into the bottom corner. The goal came amidst a chaotic scene where Liverpool lost their cool and control completely.

Iraola faced immediate scrutiny for making five changes, including resting three key front-line players ahead of their Sunday match against Arsenal. Barcola's anonymous display up front was an added headache for the Liverpool head coach. Liverpool's flaws in attack were exposed only for holes to appear at the opposite end of the pitch. The result continues a difficult historical trend for Liverpool in Turkey, following two losses to Galatasaray last season.

Group Standings Shift Significantly

The team's inability to maintain composure in high-pressure away fixtures remains a critical issue for the squad. Fenerbahce's performance demonstrates their capacity to exploit defensive lapses and leverage home advantage effectively. The victory shifts the dynamics of the group standings significantly.