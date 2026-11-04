Fenerbahce Stuns Liverpool 3-2 in Champions League Upset

Fenerbahce defeats Liverpool 3-2 in Istanbul, ending the visitors' perfect Champions League record with a late winner by Vedat Muriqi. The match featured goals from Greenwood, Brown, Nyoni, and Isak in a tumultuous encounter.

Fenerbahce defeated Liverpool 3-2 in Istanbul on Wednesday, ending the visitors' perfect start to the Champions League campaign with a dramatic late victory. The result marks a significant setback for Liverpool, who now face their second successive defeat under manager Andoni Iraola. Dirk Kuyt's interim spell began with a tumultuous win that exposed defensive vulnerabilities on the biggest European stage.

Core Match Details and Scoring Timeline

Liverpool opened the scoring through Trey Nyoni in the twenty-fifth minute, capitalizing on a rebound from Dominik Szoboszlai. The young midfielder scored his first senior goal, marking a memorable milestone in his rapid rise. However, Mason Greenwood equalized in the twenty-ninth minute when his free-kick deflected off Jérémy Jacquet and bypassed Alisson.

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Liverpool regained the lead in the seventy-third minute when substitute Alexander Isak headed in from a Cody Gakpo cross. The advantage was short-lived as Archie Brown leveled for Fenerbahce in the seventy-third minute after Gakpo failed to clear a corner. Vedat Muriqi secured the three points in the seventy-ninth minute with a powerful header, exploiting weak defending from multiple Liverpool players.

Managerial Challenges and Tactical Responses

Andoni Iraola arrived in Istanbul hoping to address Liverpool's attacking flaws, but the team conceded three goals due to defensive lapses. The manner of the loss echoes the team's recent defeat to Arsenal, described as careless and easily avoidable. Iraola faces mounting pressure as Bradley Barcola produced an anonymous display up front, failing to influence the game significantly.

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Liverpool started strongly against an aging Fenerbahce side, creating two good openings in the first five minutes. Victor Muñoz and Bradley Barcola both missed chances from Kostas Tsimikas crosses. Tsimikas provided constant deliveries but also had an uncertain defensive display, contributing to the chaotic atmosphere that defined the match.

Stakeholder Roles and Player Performance Analysis

Fenerbahce fielded a starting XI with extensive Premier League experience, including Romelu Lukaku, Ederson, N'Golo Kanté, Nélson Semedo, Matteo Guendouzi, and Mason Greenwood. These six players accumulated 1086 appearances between them, providing a stark contrast to Liverpool's starting lineup total of 1241 appearances. The veteran presence helped Fenerbahce weather the early storm and capitalize on errors.

Referee Clément Turpin maintained a lenient approach, allowing physical challenges to go unpunished. N'Golo Kanté avoided a booking for a foul on Rio Ngumoha, while a potential penalty for Fenerbahce was waved away. Turpin awarded a free-kick to Fenerbahce for a foul on Kanté, which led directly to Greenwood's equalizing goal. The officiating style influenced the flow, with Liverpool often struggling to maintain structural integrity.

Real-World Impact and Tournament Implications

Liverpool's 100 per cent run in the Champions League has been shattered, leaving them vulnerable in the group stages. The defeat serves as a harsh reality check for Andoni Iraola as he attempts to rebuild the team's defensive solidity. The loss to Fenerbahce joins the defeat against Arsenal as a series of alarming results for the Premier League leaders.

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Fenerbahce fans created a hostile environment with incessant whistling and constant bouncing in the upper tier. The atmosphere tested the resolve of the visitors, who had to dig deep to respond to the Turkish side's attacks. The victory boosts Dirk Kuyt's interim credentials and provides a significant morale boost for the Istanbul club in the European competition.