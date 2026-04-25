Fermanagh Aim to Shock All-Ireland Champions Armagh

Fermanagh will attempt to repeat history and upset reigning All-Ireland champions Armagh in tonight's Ulster SFC clash at Brewster Park, despite recent struggles and Armagh's injury concerns.

Fermanagh County, a team renowned for its history of dramatic upsets in the Ulster Senior Football Championship , faces a formidable challenge this evening as they host Armagh in a highly anticipated clash at Brewster Park.

The encounter carries a significant weight of history, with Fermanagh having previously toppled Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh on multiple occasions, etching their name into Ulster football folklore. The most memorable of these victories occurred during the 2004 All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park, a result that stunned the footballing world and saw McGeeney, then captain of Armagh, witness a heartbreaking defeat.

Further bolstering the narrative is Fermanagh’s triumph in 2018, again at Brewster Park, when they once more shocked the Orchard County under McGeeney’s management. These past successes demonstrate Fermanagh’s ability to rise to the occasion against stronger opposition, particularly within the familiar confines of their home ground.

Their journey in the 2008 Ulster Championship also showcased their potential, reaching the final after overcoming Monaghan and Derry, although they ultimately fell short of lifting the Anglo-Celt Cup, drawing with Armagh and subsequently losing the replay. However, the recent history between these two counties paints a different picture. Armagh emerged victorious in their most recent Championship meeting in 2024, securing a comprehensive win over Fermanagh with a scoreline of 3-11 to 0-9.

This victory was a stepping stone in Armagh’s ultimately successful season, culminating in their claiming the All-Ireland Championship title. Fermanagh, on the other hand, have experienced a period of transition and struggle. Declan Bonner assumed the role of Fermanagh manager ahead of the 2026 season, but his tenure has been marked by difficulties, most notably their relegation to Division Four last month. This demotion underscores the challenges facing the team as they strive to regain their competitive edge.

In stark contrast, Armagh managed to retain their Division One status, although their performance was far from convincing, requiring extra-time and a narrow victory over Tyrone in the Ulster preliminary round to secure their place. Adding to Armagh’s concerns is a growing injury list, meaning McGeeney will be unable to field his strongest possible team. This presents a potential opportunity for Fermanagh, but they will need to capitalize on any weaknesses in the Armagh lineup.

The current circumstances suggest a complex and unpredictable encounter. While Armagh enter the game as clear favourites, their injury concerns and recent less-than-stellar performances offer a glimmer of hope for Fermanagh. The Ernemen will be looking to replicate the spirit and determination that characterized their past victories against Armagh, harnessing the energy of their home crowd to unsettle the reigning All-Ireland champions.

The unpredictable nature of Championship football was vividly demonstrated in the results of the previous weekend, serving as a reminder that anything can happen on any given day. Fermanagh’s ability to disrupt Armagh’s rhythm and exploit their vulnerabilities will be crucial if they are to pull off another upset. The game promises to be a captivating battle of contrasting fortunes and a testament to the enduring passion and rivalry within Ulster football.

Supporters can expect a fiercely contested match with high stakes for both teams. Detailed coverage, including the latest team news and build-up, will commence at 5.30pm, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling Championship encounter





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