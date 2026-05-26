Ferrari's Electric Car, the Ferrari Luce, Packs 1,050hp and Upsets Traditionalists

The Ferrari Luce, an electric car designed by Jony Ive and Marc Newsom, is a sudden deviation from the traditional Ferrari design. It is a cab-forward, five-door quasi-saloon with clean lines and a focus on performance. The car packs 1,050hp and has a range of around 530km.

The Luce is packing 1,050hp but its styling, by Jony Ive and Marc Newsom , is already riling up the traditionalists. By contrast, Rolls-Royce’s first EV, the Spectre, emerged without a murmur of dissent, largely because silent electric power plays perfectly into Rolls’ image.

Ferrari, though? Its legend, its entire reason for existence, is based on screaming V12 petrol engines. Legend has it that Enzo Ferrari himself once opined that a car had been properly engineered if, under full acceleration, the driver pooped their pants (and he didn’t say pooped…). Ferrari has had to face the realities of the modern world and accept that the electric motoring revolution is, effectively, a done deal.

Inside a Quaker-ethos secondary school in Ireland: ‘There is a high expectation of good behaviour’ Fintan O’Toole: A party that cannot get a tenth of the vote in Dublin or Galway retains power. This is dangerous. In that, Ferrari is at least proving to be a bit more forward-looking than its rivals at Porsche, Lamborghini, and Bentley who are all rowing back on prior EV commitments.

While those companies back away from batteries, the Ferrari Luce (from the Latin for ‘light’) is on sale now and if you have around €550,000 (plus Irish VRT and VAT) handy, you can have one delivered by early spring 2027. The mere thought of Ferrari replacing its mighty petrol engines with batteries and e-motors will always and forever have been enough to get many keyboard warriors flexing their knuckles, but the Italian sports car and racing brand didn’t simply take one of its existing designs and convert it from hydrocarbons to volts, which might have been the easier route.

LoveFrom is a design consultancy run by famed former Apple head of design Jony Ive and legendary industrial designer Marc Newsom. While these men may appear to be lacking some consonants from their names, they are the very gold standard of modern design.

Given Ive’s super-clean Apple product lines and Newsom’s gorgeous, but under-decorated, 021C concept car from two decades ago, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Luce is a sudden, almost violent, deviation from the atomic doorstop norm of Ferrari design. The Luce is utterly un-ornamented, a car designed almost to be the entire anthesis of Ferrari’s traditional look.

It’s a cab-forward, five-door (the rear doors are rear-hinged, and there’s a fastback boot with almost 600 litres of luggage capacity) quasi-saloon with totally clean lines, almost to the point of blandness. There are intriguing details — the rear lights which are almost a carbon copy of those from the legendary 1980s Ferrari F40, the fully-open front and rear spoilers, and the way the black glass ‘bubble’ of the passenger compartment seems to be suspended under the rest of the bodywork — but you can clearly see Ferrari’s thought process; we’re going to upset people with this car, so we may as well go the whole hog.

Then again, the vibe from Maranello (Ferrari’s home town, near Bologna in northern Italy) is that this is definitely, defiantly, not a car for Ferrari traditionalists, and that’s okay. Certainly, Ferrari will be equally eyeing up both incoming EV legislation around the world and the sorts of younger, hyper-wealthy entrepreneurs for whom a howling V12 means little, but a super-fast EV with space for the family - and one of the most storied names in motoring - might be rather more appealing.

Certainly, there will be no lack of performance from this Ferrari. There’s a 122kWh battery underneath, which uses 800-volt charging technology to allow for 350kW fast charging and the recovery of 70kWh in as little as 20 minutes. The range? Around 530km.

Don’t expect to see 530km in one go if you’re unleashing the quad-motor, 1,050hp power of the Luce though. Ferrari has used one individual radial flow electric motors per wheel, and these motors are said to be related to those used by the hybrid system of Ferrari’s Le Mans hat-trick winning 499P race car.

Win on Sunday, recharge on Monday… The Luce will accelerate from 0-100km/h in a retina-rupturing 2.5 seconds, and will reach 200km/h in just 6.8 seconds if you keep your foot pinned, and the law allows. The maximum speed if 310km/h — an almost ludicrous figure by electric car standards. Oddly, once you step inside the Luce’s roomy, practical cabin, there’s actually a return to some Ferrari traditions.

You’d have expected the man who revolutionised our phones, turning them into tiny portable tellies, to have created a screen-heavy environment for the Luce, but - thankfully - Ive knows that the cabin of a car, especially that of a high-price, high-performance Ferrari, has to be more tactile than that. That’s doubly true of an electric Ferrari, which has to provide physical feedback through means other than a snorting combustion engine, bolted to the bodywork behind your back.

So the Luce will have a cabin that actually riffs on some of the great Ferraris of the past





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Ferrari Electric Car Performance Clean Lines Jony Ive Marc Newsom Lovefrom

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