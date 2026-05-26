Ferrari Unveils Luce Luxury Electric Car Priced at $640,000

Ferrari, a luxury sports car maker, has announced plans to launch a new luxury electric car, the Luce, in the fourth quarter of 2026. The car is the result of five years of work and is aimed at high-end families with deep pockets. The Luce features four electric motors, high-end tech, and a 600-litre boot, marking a new direction for the company as its competitors scale back their electric ambitions.

Ferrari to launch new luxury electric car Luce aimed at high-end families this year, as the luxury sports car maker shifts its strategy to appeal to these clients while its competitors scale back their electric vehicle ambitions.

The Luce, priced at $640,000, is the result of five years of work and features four electric motors, natural vibration sounds, and a 600-litre boot. Ferrari is hoping this launch will enable it to move further into such markets as China, where electric cars are already widespread and big petrol cars are heavily taxed





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ferrari Luce Electric Car Luxury Car High-End Families EV Market China Natural Vibration Sounds Four Electric Motors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gaelic Football Legend Frank McGuigan Dies at 71Frank McGuigan, a legendary Gaelic footballer known for his incredible individual performance in the 1984 Ulster final, has passed away at the age of 71. He secured two Ulster Championship titles and remains one of the sport's all-time legends.

Read more »

Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on televisionGuide to the best sport on television (Monday – Sunday, May 25th – 31st)

Read more »

Bordeaux-Begles' Champions Cup Final Victory and French Rugby's Mainstream AppealThe article discusses the celebration of Bordeaux-Begles' victory in the Champions Cup final and the growing mainstream appeal of French rugby. It highlights the differences in reach and investment between French and Irish rugby clubs, and the impact of broadcast rights deals on the popularity of the sport in France.

Read more »