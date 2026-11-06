Fia Discusses New EP, Electric Picnic, and Fashion Week Success

Irish artist Fia shares insights on her upcoming EP, festival experiences at Electric Picnic, and her performance at Ireland Fashion Week in this exclusive interview.

Irish musician Fia is navigating a remarkably busy period in her career, balancing the release of new music for her second EP with high-profile performances at Ireland Fashion Week and major festival stages. This whirlwind schedule has left her energized, with her latest single set to drop on November 6th, marking a significant shift in her artistic direction and public presence.

New EP Direction and Creative Shift

Fia explains that her upcoming EP, titled Dear Loved, was written last year and represents a distinct departure from her previous internal and relationship-focused songwriting. The project explores themes of not taking life too seriously and waking up to the world, reflecting a personal place of stability and optimism she experienced during its creation.

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The six-track record moves away from the heavier emotional processing of her earlier work, aiming instead for a lighter, more expansive sonic landscape. This evolution signals a maturation in her artistic voice, offering listeners a fresh perspective that contrasts with the introspective nature of her prior releases.

Electric Picnic and Fashion Week Highlights

Her recent high-profile appearances include a performance on the Coca-Cola stage at Electric Picnic, an experience she describes as larger and more exhilarating than anticipated. Battling cold, rainy weather, she adapted her stage attire by swapping planned outfits for jeans and wellies before changing into performance shoes, eventually donning a poncho to enjoy the rest of the festival.

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Following her set, Fia attended performances by artists including CMAT and Gorillaz, expressing genuine delight at the scale of the event. She also performed Cool Girl Acoustic at Ireland Fashion Week alongside harpist and pianist Celine Murphy, wearing designs from various Irish creators during the show.

Musical Influences and Personal Journey

Fia credits her parents for instilling a love of soul and jazz music in her childhood, while also citing a deep admiration for Rihanna's Good Girl Gone Bad era. She recalls her grandmother's natural musicality as a profound influence, noting how family gatherings often featured spontaneous singing that fostered her own artistic confidence.

Overcoming severe performance anxiety was a critical milestone in her career, transforming early experiences of panic into current enjoyment of live shows. She now embraces the opportunity to perform, finding joy in both her own sets and watching fellow artists like Leon Bridges, Rex Orange County, and Rosalia.

Future Goals and Artistic Vision

Looking ahead, Fia prioritizes the reach and authenticity of her music over commercial metrics such as number-one hits or arena sold-out shows. She aims to maintain creative autonomy and connect deeply with her audience, expressing excitement about sharing her new material and collaborating with other Irish talents in the future.

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Her focus remains on honest songwriting and sustainable growth, ensuring that her music resonates personally with listeners. This approach underscores her commitment to artistic integrity while she continues to build her presence in the Irish and international music scenes.