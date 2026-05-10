Fianna Fáil Minister Jim O'Callaghan on Tax Rate and Seán Lemass' Lessons

Fianna Fáil Minister Jim O'Callaghan discusses the tax rate and the need for a 'fiscal emergency' to increase the marginal rate of taxation to bridge a funding gap. He also mentions the importance of not penalizing work, overtaxing success, and ensuring that it always pays to work. He highlights the lessons from Seán Lemass' approach in how we govern today.

Fianna Fáil minister Jim O'Callaghan says tax rate is 'imprudent, demoralising and contrary to the common good' for workers who earn more than €44,000 a year.

He believes that ordinary middle-income workers should not have to pay more than half their income above a certain threshold in taxes, except in 'exceptional circumstances'. He also mentions the need for a 'fiscal emergency' to increase the marginal rate of taxation to bridge a funding gap. O'Callaghan emphasizes the importance of not penalizing work, overtaxing success, and ensuring that it always pays to work. He also highlights the lessons from Seán Lemass' approach in how we govern today





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Tax Rate Seán Lemass Fiscal Emergency Marginal Rate Of Tax Income Tax Universal Social Charge PRSI Ordinary Middle-Income Workers Exceptional Circumstances Not Penalizing Work Overtaxing Success Ensuring It Always Pays To Work Lessons From Seán Lemass' Approach Government Economic Conditions Standard Of Comfort Patriot Successful State Economic Growth Social Partnership Labour And Capital Funding Gap Northern Ireland Trade Electricity Tourism Political Barriers Unity Of Hearts Government Of Ireland North-South Ministerial Council Irish Amateur Open Roganstown Patrick Keeling David Howard Dáil Exceptional Circumstances Marginal Rate Of Tax Income Tax Universal Social Charge PRSI Ordinary Middle-Income Workers Fiscal Emergency Not Penalizing Work Overtaxing Success Ensuring It Always Pays To Work Lessons From Seán Lemass' Approach Government Economic Conditions Standard Of Comfort Patriot Successful State Economic Growth Social Partnership Labour And Capital Funding Gap Northern Ireland Trade Electricity Tourism Political Barriers Unity Of Hearts Government Of Ireland North-South Ministerial Council Irish Amateur Open Roganstown Patrick Keeling David Howard Dáil

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