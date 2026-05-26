Fianna Fáil's Decline and the State of Irish Politics

This news text discusses the decline of Fianna Fáil, the party's eroding base, and the lack of a coherent alternative in Irish politics. It also mentions the Green Party's devastation in the 2024 general election and the fear of frightening multinational geese.

In Galway West, Fianna Fáil got nearly 9 per cent of the vote, which is better than Dublin Central but not out of line with the larger trend.

In 2007, Fianna Fáil got 37 per cent in Galway West, and the decline is 80 per cent. The decline in Dublin Central is shocking but expected, as nobody on the ground expected anything different. The party's base has eroded, and its frontmen are seen as shills for a new landlord ascendancy. The social glue has melted, and the church's immense prestige and authority have vanished.

The Green Party has been devastated and almost annihilated in the 2024 general election, with three times the number of voters compared to Fianna Fáil. The machine is rusted, and the lack of a coherent alternative is keeping it in the air. Sinn Féin's credibility is evaporating, and its big underlying propositions are twofold - a united Ireland in 2030 and the demand for everything from American multinational capital





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fianna Fáil Decline Base Erosion Lack Of Coherent Alternative Green Party American Multinational Capital

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne clinches Galway West contest after Social Democrats’ Daniel Ennis takes Dublin Central seatFine Gael’s Seán Kyne clinches Galway West contest after Social Democrats’ Daniel Ennis takes Dublin Central seat. Fianna Fáil suffered a humiliating defeat in Dublin, where it recorded its worst-ever byelection performance. The performance in Galway was better, but its candidate Cillian Keane was never in contention. He transferred strongly to Fine Gael’s Kyne, whose victory provides party leader Simon Harris with difficult questions to ponder following a weak performance in Galway and failing to take a seat in party leader. The election of Ennis shows that people who want an alternative to the Government are increasingly choosing her party. In a strong showing for anti-establishment candidates, both Hutch and anti-immigration independent councillor Malachy Steenson grew their share of the first-preference vote when compared with the general election in 2024. In Galway, Independent Ireland candidate Thomas topped the poll in the first count on Saturday but was overhauled by Kyne in the final count thanks to transfers from Labour’s. Kyne’s likely victory represented a moment of growth and renewal for the party as well as an endorsement of centrist politics. If we prevail today, I think that’s a victory for centrist politics, said Tánaiste and party leader Simon Harris. It was a miserable weekend for Fianna Fáil with its candidates Keane and John Stephens in Dublin Central taking 8.8 per cent and 4.2 per cent of the first preference votes respectively. There was renewed disgruntlement among some in the party but no real indication of any immediate move against party leader Taoiseach Fianna Fáil TDs grumbled privately, but there was little sense of any renewed push against Martin’s leadership on Sunday night. One source described the Dublin Central result as a ‘wipeout’ and a ‘disaster’ and said: ‘There will have to be a radical reset. The party will have to be seen to stand for something. At the moment nobody quite knows that it stands for.’

Read more »

Election Analysis: Byelections Reveal Shifts in Irish PoliticsThe results of the Dublin Central and Galway West byelections show significant boosts to the Social Democrats and Fine Gael, while Sinn Fein faces challenges from both the left and right. These trends have implications for the upcoming general election. The two byelections have demonstrated growing support for left-wing and right-wing opposition to the traditional Republican and Fianna Fáil parties. Both trends are expected to have an impact on the general election in May. The results also indicate that the two parties have struggled to maintain their support base, while the Social Democrats and Fine Gael have secured significant gains. The byelections have delivered mixed results for the major parties, with Sinn Fein emerging as a key player in the Irish electoral landscape. Sinn Fein’s support base is being squeezed from both sides, making it imperative for the party to reassess its strategy in the run-up to the general election. Labour and the Greens have also taken note of the trends and may use this momentum to their advantage in the upcoming general election. The byelections have highlighted the changing nature of Irish politics, with the left and right both gaining ground. Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has acknowledged that byelections are not reflective of general election trends, but the results suggest that the party must adapt to changing circumstances. The Social Democrats and Fine Gael, on the other hand, have seized the opportunity to boost their chances at the polls. The future of the Irish electoral system remains uncertain, and the byelections have provided a glimpse into the changing landscape of Irish politics.

Read more »

Martin and McDonald’s leadership not under threat after poor byelection results, say TDsFianna Fáil’s defeat in Dublin was its worst byelection performance; Sinn Féin failed to secure a seat in either byelection

Read more »

'There's one woman people would love to see as Taoiseach and here's why''The anger with Fianna Fail and the party leader Micheal Martin is understandable'

Read more »