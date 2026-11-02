Fianna Fail TD Malcolm Byrne Court Date Set for Drink Driving Charge

Fianna Fail TD Malcolm Byrne appeared in court facing drink driving charges. A hearing date is set for March 2027 after the judge ordered evidence disclosure.

Fianna Fail TD Malcolm Byrne appeared before the Dublin District Court on Monday regarding allegations of drink driving. The Wicklow-Wexford representative faced a single charge related to an incident that occurred earlier this year. Judge Tom McSharry presided over the initial hearing, where a future court date was officially scheduled.

Court Appearance And Charge Details

Byrne, aged 52, appeared silently on the defendant's bench during the proceedings at Dublin District Court. The charge stems from an incident on May 28th involving a 2025-registered car he was driving. According to the prosecution, Byrne was tested at the Pearse Street Garda station within three hours of operating the vehicle. The test results indicated a urine alcohol concentration of 156mg per 100ml. This figure significantly exceeds the statutory legal limit of 67mg of alcohol per 100ml.

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The offence is classified under section 4(3)(a) and section 5 of the Road Traffic Act 2010. If convicted, the politician faces a potential penalty of a fine up to €5,000. Additionally, the court has the authority to impose a maximum jail term of six months. The severity of these penalties underscores the strict legal framework governing impaired driving in Ireland.

Evidence Disclosure And Procedural Steps

Byrne's barrister, Peter Paul Hughes, addressed the court to confirm that this was the first appearance of the matter. He requested an order for the disclosure of all evidence held by the prosecution. Judge McSharry agreed with this request and ordered the compliance of providing these materials. The prosecution, represented by Garda Anna Murphy, was instructed to hand over the relevant documents to Byrne's solicitor. The deadline for this disclosure has been set for February 27th next year.

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The judge subsequently set the next hearing date for March 23rd, 2027. This timeline allows sufficient time for the legal teams to review the disclosed evidence and prepare for the subsequent stages of the trial. The procedural steps ensure that both the defence and prosecution have equal opportunity to examine the facts before the matter proceeds further in the legal system.

Arrest Circumstances And Context

Earlier statements from Byrne provided context regarding the arrest. He stated that gardaí apprehended him at a mandatory checkpoint located in the city centre. At the time of the stop, he was travelling from his hotel in Dublin towards Dublin Airport. This detail provides the geographical and situational background for the events leading to the charge.

The incident has had immediate political repercussions for the TD. Following his arrest, Byrne stepped down from his position as chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Artificial Intelligence. This move highlights the seriousness with which such charges are viewed within political circles, even at the preliminary stages of legal proceedings.

Political Career And Background

Byrne's entry into national politics was relatively recent, having been elected to the Dáil in 2024. His journey to the Dáil included a period where he represented the Wexford constituency in a byelection in 2019. However, he lost that seat in the general election just 71 days later, only to regain it in the subsequent election cycle. This political volatility marks a significant chapter in his public service record.

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Before becoming a TD, Byrne served as a senator for the Cultural and Educational Panel from 2020 to 2024. His political career began much earlier, starting with his election to Gorey Town Council in 1998. For over two decades, he has been involved in local and national governance. The current legal challenges present a new and complex dimension to his long-standing career in public office.