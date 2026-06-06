FIFA Backtracks on Water Bottle Ban for 2026 World Cup After Criticism

FIFA partially reverses its ban on reusable water bottles, allowing sealed disposable bottles after backlash from fans, experts, and UK PM Keir Starmer, who called the original policy profit-driven and unsafe in extreme heat.

FIFA has partially reversed its controversial ban on reusable water bottles for the 2026 World Cup, announcing that fans will be allowed to bring soft plastic disposable water bottles into stadiums, but only if sealed and factory-filled.

The change comes after widespread criticism from fan groups, scientific experts, and politicians, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who accused the governing body of prioritizing profits over safety in extreme heat conditions. Initially, ticket holders were permitted to bring empty transparent reusable bottles up to one liter, but earlier this week, FIFA updated its policy to prohibit all reusable containers.

The move was met with backlash from spectators concerned about hydration during matches, especially given the high temperatures expected in host cities across the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Heimo Schirgi, chief operating officer of the 2026 World Cup, clarified that hard-sided resealable water containers are banned due to safety and security risks, but soft plastic disposable bottles are now allowed as an exception.

Fans attending last summer's Club World Cup in the United States had been permitted to bring empty bottles, and water was sold at those venues at prices between £3 and £4.50, raising further concerns about affordability. Starmer criticized the original ban on LBC radio, stating, It is just wrong, and I cannot help but think it is about making money. You cannot bring plastic bottles in, but you can buy a bottle of water inside for an expensive price.

The tickets themselves cost a fortune. Fifa had defended the ban as necessary to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees, but the partial backtrack suggests acknowledgment of the backlash. The new policy allows factory-sealed 20-ounce (590ml) soft plastic bottles, though the decision still faces scrutiny from environmental groups who advocate for reusable containers and from safety experts who question the logic of allowing sealed bottles.

With the World Cup less than two years away, the debate over fan welfare versus security continues, and this episode highlights the challenges of balancing convenience, safety, and cost for millions of attendees





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