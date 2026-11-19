French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo and Japan's Kozo Tashima have been confirmed as challengers to incumbent Gianni Infantino in Fifa's presidential election on March 18 in Rabat. Ramon Vega failed to meet the nomination threshold.

Fifa has confirmed that French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo and Japan's Kozo Tashima will challenge incumbent Gianni Infantino in next year's presidential election. The election will take place in Rabat on March 18.

It will be the first time Infantino has faced opposition since he was first elected in 2016. Both candidates submitted nomination letters with endorsements from five member associations by Wednesday night's midnight deadline. Fifa said the candidatures have been forwarded to the electoral committee for examination and for passing a decision on the admission of the candidate.

Also read AI in Recruitment: Bias vs Discrimination and White Fonting Cheating

Fifa Vetting Process And Candidate Elimination

The candidates will be vetted by Fifa's governance, audit and compliance committee, chaired by the Infantino ally Bruno Chiomento, before nominations are confirmed on February 18. Ramon Vega, the Swiss former Tottenham defender who had repeatedly said he would stand, did not meet the required threshold of five endorsements. He was not included among the candidates. Infantino had been expected to be re-elected unopposed for a third time after declaring his candidacy in April.

Advertisement

He had received more than 200 letters of endorsement from national associations by the time of last summer's World Cup. But the emergence of his Fifa Forward Enterprise plan, which involved allowing private investment into the World Cup, led to a haemorrhaging of support and criticism over the aborted plan. Uefa, the European confederation, has led a campaign to unseat Infantino since July, with backing from Concacaf, the North and Central American and Caribbean confederation, and initially the AFC.

However, with Infantino conducting a global tour to rally support from smaller nations, they have struggled to put up an alternative candidate. Diallo, 63, was belatedly chosen last weekend as the Uefa candidate after a complex selection process. His emergence was a surprise because Uefa had initially hoped to field a more high-profile candidate, such as former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger.

Details On Challengers Diallo and Tashima

The Hungarian banker Sandor Csanyi, president of his country's FA, had strong backers owing to his close relationship with Uefa's president, Aleksander Ceferin. Tashima, 68, is the honorary president of the Japan Football Association and has served on the Fifa Council. He was the first to declare last month in defiance of the Asian Football Confederation, which after criticising the Fifa Forward Enterprise proposal is backing Infantino.

The AFC announced last month it would support the 56-year-old Swiss for re-election, having come under pressure from the region's two major financial powerhouses, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Infantino also has the backing of the Confederation of African Football, while South American governing body CONMEBOL is largely supportive. Under his rule, Fifa's profits have skyrocketed and so have the amounts that member federations receive.

Advertisement

Potential Alliance Between Challengers Diallo and Tashima

Diallo has indicated he would like to hold talks with Tashima, with a view to joining forces to unseat Infantino. Tashima has said he wants to make Fifa a more trusted organisation and is open to talks but cautious about the steps after that. It's clear we need to talk, Tashima told French sports daily L'Équipe on Wednesday.

But we must consider one thing: is the mere fact that our programmes are similar, enough for us to decide to work together, or unite? Or should we think tactically, asking what the most effective strategy would be to defeat Infantino? Diallo and Tashima may yet join forces in an attempt to defeat Infantino amid concerns of splitting those opposed to the president among the 211 Fifa members.

Were that to occur it is expected Tashima would stand aside, a development that would be supported by Uefa. In 2016, Infantino defeated the Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa by 115 votes to 88. The upcoming election in Rabat will be the first time he has faced opposition since that initial victory.