Documents reveal Gianni Infantino's Fifa Forward Enterprise plan could have secured commercial rights for 96 years and paid management up to 5 per cent, raising serious governance questions.

Gianni Infantino's failed Fifa Forward Enterprise plan could have locked football in for up to 96 years while paying its management up to 5 per cent of the scheme's multibillion-pound value, according to documents seen by the Guardian. Previously undisclosed communications by Fifa and Thrive Capital, the lead investor for the proposal, cast fresh light on the deal to sell off football's crown jewels.

They outline a plan, produced days before July's final of the 2026 World Cup, to profit from the sport's burgeoning commercial revenues for almost a century. Infantino hopes to be re-elected for a fourth term as president in March and is the favourite to win that contest.

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The Core Deal Structure and Duration

An internal Fifa risk assessment dated July 17th, designed as one of the final steps before concluding the FFE agreement, spells out the scheme's extraordinary scope. "This deal provides for Fifa to create a for-profit subsidiary which would have all the commercial rights for Fifa events transferred to it for commercial exploitation for the next 96 years," one section reads. Another internal Fifa document written the following day, outlining the proposed agreement with Thrive, says the deal's contract period "would be for rolling 12-year licence periods to a sum maximum total of 96 years" and goes further in stating Fifa would assume 51 per cent ownership "in perpetuity".

Management Incentives and Financial Terms

The existence of a lucrative "management incentive plan" for unnamed individuals helming the scheme casts into stark light the extent to which its architects could have profited. The plan is first mentioned in a term sheet and "backstop letter" drawn up by Thrive on July 17th, which refers to FFE as "Project Box", and sets aside up to 5 per cent of FFE's stock as a bonus pool for the new firm's management. In theory it could have paid out up to $50m (€45.7m) for each $1bn added to the scheme's value above $20bn, which was its initial valuation. The term sheet says the plan "will permit the issuance of profits interests representing up to 5 per cent of the fully diluted capitalisation of FFE, which will dilute all unitholders on a pro rata basis". According to the Fifa memo the pool's existence aimed to "ensure sufficient motivation to perform well".

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Break Fees and Lack of Competition

A further clause states that, if Fifa breached its agreement with Thrive or completed an agreement with a rival party, Thrive would have been entitled to a break fee totalling 1.25 per cent - $250m - of FFE's worth. Fifa would not have been permitted to engage in talks with other potential lead buyers for a year, or until the FFE deal closed. Fifa's memo of July 18th confirms there was no tender process "owing to the specific and unique nature of the proposed investment".

Governance Concerns and Governance Fallout

The risk assessment document confirms its own finance department was "not directly privy to the terms of the transaction", casting further doubt about the processes followed in pursuing the deal. Fifa declined to comment. The world governing body has consistently denied that Infantino stood to profit personally from FFE, which will raise questions as to who would have benefited from the management incentive plan. The documents make clear that the issuance of so-called MIP units would be managed by the board of FFE, which Infantino was due to chair.