Fifa president Gianni Infantino has prioritized increasing revenue for the World Cup over the game's greatest showpiece. He has used various approaches to connect with his audience, including light-hearted humor and messianic rhetoric. The 2026 World Cup is projected to make a significant amount of money, but Infantino's methods have been criticized by some.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has focused on increasing revenue for the World Cup , prioritizing it over the game's greatest showpiece. He has made an early choice to identify himself and the World Cup with US president Donald Trump.

Infantino has been known to use light-hearted and humorous approaches to connect with his audience, often teasing Americans with their unique way of speaking. He has also been known to use messianic rhetoric, claiming that the World Cup has the power to unite the world and bring happiness to people. The 2026 World Cup is projected to make as much as $11 billion, which would be $3.5 billion more than the last one.

Infantino has argued that by gouging the customer base, he is simply honouring American culture. He has also stated that the World Cup will add $80 billion to





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