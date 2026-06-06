Fifteen-Year-Old Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Maiden India Call-Up for T20 Series Against Ireland and England

Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, has been selected for the Indian senior squad for the first time, following an outstanding IPL season where he scored 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30 and was named MVP. The Rajasthan Royals opener, who also starred in the Under-19 World Cup final with a blistering 175, is set to potentially make his international debut against Ireland, which would make him India's youngest ever international cricketer, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record. The tour also features a new captain, Shreyas Iyer, and several notable absences including Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a dynamic and youthful squad for the upcoming T20 series against Ireland and England, headlined by the sensational teenage opening batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi , who has received his maiden call-up to the senior national team at just fifteen years of age.

Sooryavanshi's elevation comes on the back of a phenomenal Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with the Rajasthan Royals, where he dismantled bowling attacks with astonishing ease, amassing 776 runs in the tournament and finishing as the most valuable player. His performances were characterized by an unprecedented scoring pace, boasting a staggering strike rate of 237.30, redefining the role of an opener in the modern T20 format.

This IPL dominance follows his instrumental role in India's Under-19 World Cup triumph earlier in the year, where his explosive, match-winning innings of 175 runs in the final against England cemented his status as a generational talent. Sooryavanshi is now in line to make his international debut during the two-match T20 series against Ireland at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast on June 26 and 28.

Should he take the field, he will instantly become the youngest player ever to represent India in international cricket, shattering the long-standing record previously held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted at 16 years and 205 days during a Test match against Pakistan in 1989. The tour also presents an intriguing narrative of potential reunions, as Sooryavanshi will have the opportunity to link up once again with his Rajasthan Royals teammates, most notably the star fast bowler Jofra Archer, when India faces England in a subsequent five-match T20 series from July 1 to July 11.

This series against England will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who has been appointed captain for both tours, replacing Suryakumar Yadav despite Yadav having led India to victory in the home T20 World Cup earlier this year. The selection decisions for the tour reflect a blend of rewarding current form and managing the workloads of senior players.

While Suryakumar Yadav's leadership secured the T20 World Cup trophy, his own performance in the tournament was solid, aggregating 242 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 136.72, but his recent Indian Premier League season was comparatively modest, where he averaged 20.76 across 13 innings. This dip in form, coupled with the need to groom future leaders, likely contributed to the decision to appoint Iyer as captain for this specific series.

Furthermore, the squad will be without the services of talismanic fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been given a deliberate rest after struggling with both his rhythm and effectiveness throughout the IPL. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also misses out, creating vacancies that have been filled by players like uncapped fast bowler Prince Yadav, whose strong domestic performances have finally earned him a place in the national setup.

The tours will serve as a critical testing ground for new combinations and the integration of high-potential young players like Sooryavanshi into the senior team's fabric





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