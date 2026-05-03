Fifth Person Detained in Edenderry House Fire Investigation

Gardaí are questioning a man in his 20s in connection with the fatal house fire in Castleview Park, Edenderry, which resulted in the deaths of a four-year-old boy and his grandmother. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A fifth individual has been detained by Gardaí in connection with the devastating house fire that claimed the lives of a four-year-old boy and his grandmother in Edenderry , County Offaly, last December.

The man, in his 20s, is currently being held as part of the ongoing investigation into what authorities suspect was a deliberate petrol bomb attack on a residence in Castleview Park on the evening of December 6th. While he has not yet been formally charged, Gardaí have confirmed that a comprehensive file is being prepared for review by the Director of Public Prosecutions, outlining the evidence gathered thus far.

This latest development follows the charging of Michael Dunne, 22, from County Kildare, last Friday with criminal damage and endangerment related to the same tragic incident. The investigation continues to focus on establishing the full circumstances surrounding the fire and identifying all those involved. The fire resulted in the heartbreaking deaths of Tadgh Farrell, aged four, and Mary Holt, aged 60, whose remains were found in the front room of the house.

Authorities stated at the time that the fire was intentionally ignited, prompting a thorough criminal investigation. The community of Edenderry has been deeply affected by this tragedy, and the ongoing investigation is aimed at bringing those responsible to justice and providing closure to the grieving families. The meticulous work of the fire service and the Garda Technical Bureau at the scene has been crucial in gathering evidence and piecing together the events of that night.

The investigation has involved extensive forensic analysis and numerous interviews with potential witnesses. The focus remains on understanding the motive behind the attack and ensuring that all those involved are held accountable for their actions. The emotional toll on the local community is significant, and support services have been made available to those affected by this devastating loss.

This news comes alongside the recent passing of Gary Lydon, an actor recognized for his role in the critically acclaimed film *Banshees of Inisherin*. While unrelated to the Edenderry fire, the news of his death adds to a period of somber reflection. Separately, Limerick’s impressive victory over Clare in a sporting event has also been reported, showcasing a display of strength and skill.

Additionally, a preview of the RTÉ One program *Come to your Census* highlights a lighthearted moment with Dermot Bannon experiencing an unusual sensation of ghostly presence during filming. However, the primary focus remains on the ongoing investigation into the Edenderry house fire and the pursuit of justice for Tadgh Farrell and Mary Holt. The Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with their inquiries.

The investigation is a priority, and all available resources are being dedicated to ensuring a thorough and comprehensive examination of the evidence





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Edenderry House Fire Gardaí Investigation Fatal Fire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Burke's Goal Returns Rovers to Premier Division SummitGraham Burke's fifth goal in six games secured a 1-0 victory for Shamrock Rovers against Waterford, returning them to the top of the Premier Division table. Waterford fought bravely but remain bottom of the league.

Read more »

Man (22) charged with two offences over fatal Edenderry house fireTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Shaun Murphy Reaches World Snooker Championship Final After Thrilling Victory Over John HigginsShaun Murphy defeated John Higgins 17-15 in a captivating World Snooker Championship semi-final at the Crucible, securing his fifth appearance in the final. A missed black by Higgins proved crucial as Murphy rallied to win the last four frames.

Read more »

Spanish and Brazilian Activists Detained by Israel After Gaza Flotilla AttemptTwo activists from Spain and Brazil have been arrested by Israeli authorities after participating in a mission to break the blockade of Gaza. They face serious charges, which they deny, while their governments condemn the detention as illegal.

Read more »

Gardai release man held over Offaly fire that killed Tadgh Farrell, 4, and Mary HoltA man arrested in connection with the fatal house fire in Co Offaly that killed Tadgh Farrell, 4, and Mary Holt has been released without charge as the Garda investigation continues.

Read more »

Manchester United Qualify for Champions League, Earn £15.7m WindfallManchester United have secured Champions League qualification with a victory over Liverpool, earning a significant financial boost and finishing at least fifth in the Premier League. Michael Carrick's team overcame a second-half comeback to secure the win, with Kobbie Mainoo scoring the decisive goal. Carrick emphasized the need to maintain ambition and continue striving for higher league finishes.

Read more »