Fighting Words Magazine: A Haven for Young Writers and a Haven for Stories

Fighting Words magazine, published in The Irish Times, is a supplement that showcases creative writing from young people across Ireland. It provides a platform for young writers to share their stories, fostering confidence, support, and a community that shares their passion. The magazine also highlights the importance of publishing and the role of writers in shaping the world through their stories.

Author Catherine Prasifka opens this year’s Fighting Words magazine in The Irish Times , which showcases creative writing from young people across Ireland . The magazine represents only a fraction of the work that Fighting Words does for young writers , providing confidence, support, and a community that shares their passion.

The writers bring everything else, including their stories, which are places where imagination meets empathy. Stories are precious and storytellers are magical, and they have never been more important. Djamel White discusses the challenges of writing and the importance of publishing, while generative AI is a threat to writers. The magazine features stories that blend genres, explore space and time, and tackle big philosophical questions.

The writers are not afraid to mix the funny with the dark and let willing readers do the work for them





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Fighting Words Magazine Creative Writing Young Writers Ireland The Irish Times Generative AI Authors Stories Empathy Imagination Publishing Writing

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