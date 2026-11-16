Baloucoune says Fiji win was a kick in the arse before South Africa Test

Robert Baloucoune scored two tries in Ireland's 43-15 win over Fiji and said the physical first-half battle was a wake-up call before South Africa visit Dublin. He also praised James McNabney's brief but brilliant debut.

Robert Baloucoune scored two tries as Ireland beat Fiji 43-15 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, but he admitted the performance gave Ireland a bit of a kick in the arse ahead of South Africa's arrival in Dublin next week.

Baloucoune said Ireland lost some momentum from their win over Argentina. He felt the first half against Fiji was a real physical battle and that Ireland probably lost a few of those battles as well. Fiji led 12-7 approaching the half-hour mark before Baloucoune's brace helped turn the game around. Ireland took the bones of an hour to put away the Fijians, who have spent just three weeks working under new head coach Jake White.

Also read Jake White Says Fiji Did Ireland a Favor Before South Africa Test in Dublin

Baloucoune Focuses On South Africa

It is probably a bit disappointing from where we left off with Argentina, Baloucoune said. But we have got a lot more to focus on now for South Africa coming up. It was definitely a physical battle, and probably lost a few of those battles as well, he said.

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So it is a bit of a kick in the arse, to be fair, coming into South Africa because we know what they will bring, and it is definitely something we are going to look at here. Baloucoune also revealed the squad watched France beat South Africa 21-19 on Friday. He called that game pretty chaotic and said Ireland know what they are in for against the Springboks.

I suppose you do not know who to support because, obviously, we did not really want France to win, he added. Baloucoune's two first-half tries were essentially walk-ins. But his contribution to Ireland's opening score by Tommy O'Brien showed why he is becoming a vital weapon for Ireland. The 29-year-old's slaloming run off a set-piece strike play committed three Fijian defenders.

That created the space for Mack Hansen to feed left wing O'Brien to score just inside the left-hand corner. Baloucoune's role has begun to mirror that of Hansen when he broke through for Ireland. His infield contributions off the right wing are now a major factor in Ireland's attack. He credited Andrew Goodman and Johnny Sexton for coaching him to thrive in a more roving role than that of a traditional winger.

To be fair, I would not say no to scoring, but yeah, working up my wing is something I have been practicing and something I have had to adapt to my game, Baloucoune said. So yeah, in this game I was probably a bit more buzzed with creating chances and showing different aspects of my game as well.

Baloucoune Adapts Wing Role

Goody and Johnny as well is really good for coaching that and just taking second glances and being involved in the talk that we can give to our 10s or centres to get the ball to us, he said. It is something we practice probably every training session. So being able to do that in the game is a good feeling as well.

A feature of the last two Tests was Baloucoune sweeping around to his opposite wing, whether off launch plays or in phased attack. His injection of pace led to Hansen putting O'Brien over for the first of his own two tries. Perhaps due to coming into rugby relatively late, a failing in Baloucoune's game was that he could stay glued to his wing and become a peripheral figure.

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But Richie Murphy and Mark Sexton have focused on developing more rounded players at Ulster, work for Baloucoune which has then been fine-tuned with Ireland. The game also saw the memorable, if short-lived, debut of Baloucoune's fellow Ulsterman James McNabney. The 23-year-old City of Armagh back row came off the bench and demonstrated his power with two big carries that raised the roof at a quiet Lansdowne Road. His blistering Test debut was cut cruelly short by a head injury.

McNabney Injury Marrs Debut

A stray arm from Fijian tighthead Inoke Ravuiwasa, who was making an honest effort at a try-saving tackle, caught McNabney as he dipped his head towards the line at the last second. That forced his withdrawal for a HIA. I thought he was brilliant when he came on, Baloucoune said. Faz spoke about it as well: he has had the best cameo over a three-minute session or a game that anyone in an Irish jersey has probably had.

Obviously, disappointing that he got concussed and knocked out, but it was great to show in that small amount of time what he can do. And he has been doing that at Ulster since I have known him. He is like that all the time. If he is running at you, you know what you are in for.

It is probably good having him around if you are playing the likes of these sorts of teams. He is a great lad, and delighted for him to get his first cap, and hopefully there are plenty more as well to come. He is very ignorant. He is an ignorant runner, and you can see that when he is playing.

But yeah, no, he is great to have. That is what you want as well, you can see the damage that he had done today in such a small amount of time. Baloucoune added that McNabney can be a nightmare to train against. He said the Ballymena native is a special talent and that he has observed him at close quarters for several years.