Fiji head coach Jake White selects a largely new squad for the Nations Championship clash against Ireland. Josua Tuisova and Peceli Yato return, with key injuries sidelining Salesi Rayasi and others.

Fiji head coach Jake White has announced a heavily revised squad for the upcoming Nations Championship rugby union match against Ireland. The selection was significantly influenced by injury concerns, forcing the coach to make numerous changes to the starting lineup. The match is scheduled for Saturday night at the Aviva Stadium, with kick-off at 8.10pm local time.

Injuries Force Major Squad Overhaul

White confirmed that several key players are unavailable for the crucial encounter. Bordeaux-Bègles fullback Salesi Rayasi has been ruled out due to injury. Additionally, Fiji will miss the services of two experienced backrowers, flanker Pita Gus Sowakula and number eight Nathan Hughes. These absences have compelled the coaching staff to reshuffle the roster considerably ahead of the fixture.

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The impact of these injuries is evident in the starting team composition. Only six players from the starting lineup that suffered a 54-17 defeat to France in Lyon have retained their positions for this Saturday's game. In the backline, the retention rate is even lower, with only two players staying in their respective roles. Wingers Selestino Ravutaumada from Racing 92 and Jiuta Wainiqolo from Lyon are the sole survivors from the French match in the backs.

In the pack, the retained starters include hooker Tevita Ikanivere, tighthead prop Luke Tagi, second-rower Isoa Nasilasila, and flanker Mesake Vocevoce. Vocevoce is notable for switching positions, moving from second-row to flanker to bolster the breakdown. The remaining spots in the starting fifteen have been filled by other squad members, reflecting the depth required to cope with the injury crisis.

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Key Returnees and New Face at Fullback

The backline features two significant returns that Ireland supporters will recognize well. Centre Josua Tuisova, known as The Bus, comes back into the fold after a period away from the team. He is joined at number eight by Peceli Yato, who also returns to the squad. Both players currently play for Perpignan, making them familiar to Irish fans given their shared club connections.

Tuisova brings immense experience to the midfield, having played more than 200 matches in the French Top 14. His career highlights include winning a Top 14 title and two Champions Cups with Toulon, alongside an Olympic Sevens gold medal representing Fiji. Known for his brutal physical power and blistering acceleration, his duel with Irish centre Bundee Aki is touted as a must-watch interaction on the pitch.

At fullback, the squad sees a new face taking the primary role. Sale Sharks wing Ponipate Loganimasi will make only his third appearance for Fiji in this position. He is flanked by experienced halfbacks, with Ben Volavola at out-half and Frank Lomani at scrum-half providing leadership and tactical control in the backs. This combination aims to stabilize the backline amidst the many changes.

Tuisova Business Empire and Personal Resilience

Off the field, Josua Tuisova has built a substantial business empire, reportedly becoming a multimillionaire through strategic investments. His financial portfolio is deeply rooted in the Fijian economy, reflecting both his business acumen and his commitment to his homeland. This wealth is the result of hard work, contrasting with his humble beginnings helping his father cut sugar cane in the town of Ba after dropping out of school early.

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Tuisova's investments include a cattle livestock farm in Ba, which provides a steady income while supporting local food security and agricultural employment. He also operates a commercial yaqona, or kava, plantation in Kadavu, tapping into the botanical sector. His business interests extend to transport and maritime logistics, owning a fleet of commercial vehicles and boats that serve remote islands across the Fijian archipelago.

Further diversifying his portfolio, Tuisova owns a mix of residential and commercial properties. He adheres to traditional Fijian kinship values, ensuring his extended family is supported through his success. His journey to financial independence is marked by significant personal challenges, including the tragic death of his seven-year-old son, Tito, in 2023 while Tuisova was participating in the World Cup. Despite these hardships, he remains a respected figure known for his character both on and off the rugby field.

Full Fiji Squad and Next Steps

The confirmed Fiji lineup for the Nations Championship match against Ireland includes the following players. The starting XV consists of Ponipate Loganimasi; Selestino Ravutaumada, Setareki Bituniyata, Josua Tuisova, and Jiuta Wainiqolo in the backline. The halves are led by Ben Volavola and Frank Lomani. The pack features Peni Ravai, Tevita Ikanivere, and Luke Tagi, alongside Joseva Tamani, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Lekima Tagitagivalu, and captain Peceli Yato.

Replacements available from the bench include Zuriel Togiatama, Vilikesa Nairau, Inoke Ravuiwasa, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Terio Tamani, Caleb Muntz, and Iosefo Masi. The team now looks to translate these individual strengths into a collective performance against Ireland. All eyes are on how the squad manages the injury disruptions to secure a competitive result at the Aviva Stadium.