Filan Wedding Memories, New Baby Garrihy, Ireland World Cup Build-up, VW Recall and More

A roundup of Irish news includes a throwback to Shane and Gillian Filan's 2003 wedding, Aoibhin Garrihy's fourth child, Republic of Ireland's upcoming World Cup qualifier, a major Volkswagen EV recall, and Revolut data disclosure.

Shane and Gillian Filan , beloved Irish couple and childhood sweethearts, were married in a beautiful ceremony at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo on December 28, 2003.

The reception followed at the historic Ashford Castle. The bride made a grand entrance in a Cinderella-style horse-drawn carriage, while the groom, Westlife singer Shane Filan, wore a striking white suit to complement her white dress. Their wedding remains a cherished memory for many fans of the pair. In other Irish news, former Fair City star Aoibhin Garrihy and her husband John Burke have welcomed their fourth daughter.

The new mother expressed gratitude to the maternity team for their care. Meanwhile, fans of the RTÉ soap opera Fair City will need to adjust their expectations; the usual Friday episode will not air this week due to schedule changes, with the next episode set for Sunday evening. Football continues to dominate headlines. Republic of Ireland international Jason McAteer, who played a key role in the 2002 World Cup, remains involved in the sport 24 years later.

He has also reconciled with Roy Keane, ending a years-long feud. McAteer's career included stints at Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Stoke City, and the Irish national team. The national team, the Boys in Green, are preparing for a crucial World Cup qualifier against Czechia in Prague on Thursday night. Ahead of the match, Troy Parrott's family and girlfriend have shared personal stories and expressed anxious nerves, emphasizing his duty to the country.

The government has also confirmed a new end date for the Fuel Allowance as part of an extended fuel package. In technology and consumer news, Revolut Bank UAB has been ordered to provide details of 304 subscribers and 10 resellers in connection with money sent to box resellers. Volkswagen has issued a recall affecting nearly 100,000 electric vehicles across Europe due to a risk of fire linked to modules in the high-voltage battery.

Additionally, influencer Chloe Koyce has shared a life update one year after becoming a victim of a stalking incident following a night out in Dublin. Finally, in lifestyle news, Marks & Spencer's Pure Cotton Gingham Bedding Set has garnered positive reviews, with customers describing it as 'pretty' and 'very comfortable'. The set is available in four colour options





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Shane Filan Gillian Filan Wedding Ballintubber Abbey Aoibhin Garrihy Fair City Jason Mcateer Roy Keane Republic Of Ireland World Cup Qualifier Czechia Troy Parrott Volkswagen Recall Electric Vehicles Revolut Fuel Allowance Chloe Koyce Stalking Marks & Spencer Bedding

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