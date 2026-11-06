Fin Smith Named England Captain for Crucial Australia Test at Allianz Stadium

England captain Fin Smith returns from injury to lead the squad against Australia in the autumn opener, marking a significant boost for Steve Borthwick's side as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup.

England captain Fin Smith will lead the national team into their pivotal autumn Test match against Australia on Sunday. The fly-half has successfully completed his recovery from a calf injury, providing a major confidence boost for head coach Steve Borthwick ahead of the first of four Tests scheduled at Allianz Stadium this month.

Key Roster Changes and Player Returns

Smith starts at fly-half after participating fully in Friday's final training session, confirming his readiness for the high-stakes encounter. Borthwick has implemented four changes to the starting XV that previously defeated Argentina 31-24 in July, signaling a strategic shift to address recent performances.

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George Furbank makes a highly anticipated return to full-back, marking his first England appearance in two years. The Harlequins playmaker had been sidelined by appendicitis during the summer tour, a condition that forced him to withdraw before playing a single minute against South Africa.

Furbank's return is particularly significant given his history of severe injuries, which included a broken arm, concussion, and a previous calf issue. His inclusion offers a substantial uplift to a squad currently reeling from five defeats in eight Tests during 2026.

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Front Row and Back Row Adjustments

Fin Baxter starts at loosehead prop, seizing the earliest opportunity to return after an 11-month absence due to a foot problem requiring two surgeries. He replaces Ellis Genge, who drops to the bench, as Borthwick looks to solidify the pack against the Wallabies.

The forward pack sees two further notable changes with the returns of Maro Itoje and Ben Curry. Itoje, who was rested for the initial phase of the Nations Championship in the summer, partners with Alex Coles in the locks, forming an all-Saracens second-row combination.

Ben Curry wins the competition for the number seven jersey, adding physicality and experience to the back row. Henry Pollock provides additional cover from the bench, offering versatility across the back line and in the loose forwards.

Greg Fisilau Makes Matchday 23 Debut

Dynamic Exeter number eight Greg Fisilau has been named in the matchday 23 for the first time, with the expectation of winning his first cap as a replacement. Borthwick expressed his delight at Fisilau's inclusion, highlighting the player's relentless work ethic and consistent performance for Exeter and in training environments.

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Describing Fisilau as a powerful and athletic player who brings genuine energy to the squad, the head coach emphasized that the opportunity was earned through sustained high-level performances. His presence adds depth and dynamism to the back-row options for the critical autumn clash.

Strategic Importance for World Cup Preparation

This fixture represents the final opportunity for England to face southern hemisphere opposition at home before the World Cup next year. The rivalry is projected to culminate in a quarter-final meeting, adding intense scrutiny to every aspect of the team's preparation and performance.

Borthwick acknowledged the talent within the Australian side, noting that they have played a significant amount of Test rugby in recent months. He emphasized that the squad is fully aware of the challenge awaiting them and is eager to meet it head-on at Allianz Stadium.

The match serves as a critical benchmark for England's progress, offering a chance to reverse their recent poor form against top-tier competition. The combination of key player returns and strategic adjustments aims to galvanize the squad for the remainder of the autumn window and the build-up to the global tournament.