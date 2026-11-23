Irish Government plans to close a tax loophole allowing double lump sums. New rules for PwS and PRSAs start January 1st, 2027.

The Irish Government is preparing to amend the upcoming Finance Act to close a long-standing loophole that allowed certain workers to receive tax-free lump sum s exceeding the €200,000 lifetime limit. This legislative change targets a structural mismatch between occupational pension schemes and Personal Retirement Savings Accounts (PRSAs) that has permitted individuals to claim separate lump sum allowances from redundancy payments and retirement pensions. The initiative aims to ensure that all pension products are treated uniformly regarding tax relief.

How The Lump Sum Loophole Operated

Workers have long been entitled to a tax-free lump sum of up to €200,000 across their lifetime, accessible through redundancy payouts, occupational pensions, and other pension vehicles. The system requires that any lump sums taken across different sources be aggregated to ensure they do not surpass the €200,000 ceiling. When an individual takes a portion of this allowance during a termination payment, they are typically required to sign a waiver confirming that they have utilized part of their lifetime limit.

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However, the flaw existed because these waivers were historically tied only to the specific employment context from which the redundancy payment originated. If an employee left a job, accepted a taxable lump sum, and then transferred their remaining pension assets into a PRSA, the waiver from the previous employer did not apply to the new PRSA arrangement. Consequently, the individual could access another tax-free lump sum upon retirement from the PRSA, effectively bypassing the lifetime cap.

This discrepancy has been present since PRSAs were introduced into the Irish financial system in 2002. The legal framework included occupational pension schemes in the calculation of total lump sums but explicitly excluded PRSAs. This created a scenario where two distinct individuals with identical career histories and pension values could receive significantly different tax treatments based solely on the type of pension vehicle they utilized.

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Expert Views On The Scope Of The Issue

Munro O'Dwyer, a partner at PwC, highlighted the unusual outcome of the previous legislation. He noted that while occupational pension schemes were strictly monitored to prevent double-dipping, PRSAs operated outside this constraint. The cohort of people who exploited this gap was likely small, as it required substantial termination payments and a conscious decision to utilize PRSAs to maximize tax efficiency. Nevertheless, the potential for significant financial gain existed for those who structured their pensions this way.

Jim Connolly, Head of Pensions at Goodbody, observed that some individuals may have inadvertently benefited from this rule without realizing the implications. However, O'Dwyer pointed out that the situation becomes more complex where people deliberately positioned themselves within PRSAs to take advantage of the mismatch. The government views this as a grey area where tax avoidance strategies were systematically employed to reduce liabilities beyond the intended statutory limits.

The Revenue Commissioners have historically applied a final remuneration approach for certain calculations, allowing individuals to look back over ten years of salary history to determine the best average for lump sum calculations. This flexibility, combined with the PRSA exclusion, created a powerful incentive for high earners to structure their retirement planning to exploit the discrepancy between employment-based waivers and private pension savings.

New Rules For The Finance Act

The proposed amendment in this year's Finance Bill seeks to eliminate this disparity by extending the scope of the lump sum waiver to include a broader suite of modern pension products. The new legislation will explicitly cover PRSAs, MyFutureFund accounts, pan-European pension products, and foreign pension plans. This expansion ensures that the tax relief remains consistent regardless of the specific pension product an individual chooses to hold.

Under the new rules, any lump sum taken from a PRSA or similar modern product will count toward the lifetime €200,000 limit just as it did for traditional occupational schemes. The waiver signed during a redundancy payment or initial pension drawdown will now be binding across all relevant pension vehicles. This closes the exit route that allowed individuals to reset their lump sum entitlements by switching providers or account types.

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Impact On Retirement Calculations

For individuals calculating their future lump sums, the maximum tax-free amount remains dependent on one of two primary methods, provided the new laws are not retroactively applied to waivers signed before the change. For PRSAs, the calculation is strictly based on 25 percent of the fund value, capped at €200,000. For example, a €1 million fund allows for a €200,000 tax-free lump sum, with the excess subject to a 20 percent tax rate if it falls between €200,000 and €500,000.

Occupational schemes still offer the alternative salary and service formula, which can yield higher tax-free amounts for those with high final salaries. This method allows for up to 1.5 times the final salary in tax-free lump sum entitlements. However, utilizing this formula requires the individual to use the remaining pension fund to purchase an annuity, rather than accessing it via an Approved Retirement Fund (ARF). This constraint often makes the 25 percent PRSA calculation more flexible for those wishing to retain control over their capital.

The change is scheduled to take effect from January 1st, 2027, pending the final enactment of the Finance Bill. While the direction is clear, experts note that the treatment of waivers signed historically remains ambiguous. The government may introduce further clarifications or transitional provisions before the law is fully implemented, so individuals should monitor official Revenue guidance closely as the date approaches.

Future Steps For Pensioners

As the implementation date of January 1st, 2027, draws nearer, pensioners and financial advisors must review existing waiver agreements to understand their status under the new regime. The uniform application of tax rules across all pension products removes the strategic advantage previously available to sophisticated investors. Citizens are advised to consult with financial professionals to optimize their remaining lump sum entitlements within the clarified €200,000 lifetime limit.

The balance of any pension fund not taken as a lump sum can still be transferred to an annuity or an ARF. However, the clarity provided by this legislative change ensures that the tax system is perceived as fairer and more robust. By closing this specific loophole, the Government aims to protect the integrity of the pension tax framework and ensure that all contributors pay their due share of taxation on retirement benefits.